NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 0.625-mile short oval track on Saturday, May 17, as the action of the season’s second exhibition weekend continues at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The NASCAR Truck Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying at 9:35 am ET and 10:35 am ET, respectively, before concluding the Window World 250 main event at 1:30 pm ET.

The Cup Series drivers will compete in two 75-lap heat races to set the starting lineup for Sunday’s (May 18) All-Star Race.

The weather forecast for Saturday in North Wilkesboro predicts cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible with a high temperature of 85 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Truck series at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Garage Open

8 am ET – 6:30 pm ET: Truck Series

1:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm: Cup Series

Track activity

9:35 am ET – 10:30 am ET: Truck Series practice

10:35 am ET – 11:30 am ET: Truck Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (250 laps & 156.25 miles)

5:10 pm ET: All-Star Race Heat 1 (75 laps & 46.875 miles)

6:15 pm ET: All-Star Race Heat 2 (75 laps & 46.875 miles)

All of Saturday’s NASCAR Truck and Cup Series action at North Wilkesboro will be streamed on FS1.

Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Group A:

No. 67 Ryan Roulette No. 6 Norm Benning No. 75 Patrick Emerling No. 90 Justin Carroll No. 02 Jayson Alexander No. 66 Luke Baldwin No. 33 Frankie Muniz No. 22 Tyler Tomassi No. 34 Layne Riggs No. 2 Derek White No. 76 Spencer Boyd No. 15 Tanner Gray No. 44 Conner Jones No. 91 Jack Wood No. 5 Toni Breidinger No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara No. 81 Connor Mosack No. 71 Rajah Caruth

Group B:

No. 26 Dawson Sutton No. 42 Matt Mills No. 88 Matt Crafton No. 38 Chandler Smith No. 18 Tyler Ankrum No. 98 Ty Majeski No. 99 Ben Rhodes No. 1 Brent Crews No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt No. 9 Grant Enfinger No. 19 Daniel Hemric No. 52 Stewart Friesen No. 13 Jake Garcia No. 17 Gio Ruggiero No. 7 Sammy Smith No. 07 Kyle Busch No. 11 Corey Heim

