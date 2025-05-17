NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 0.625-mile short oval track on Saturday, May 17, as the action of the season’s second exhibition weekend continues at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
The NASCAR Truck Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying at 9:35 am ET and 10:35 am ET, respectively, before concluding the Window World 250 main event at 1:30 pm ET.
The Cup Series drivers will compete in two 75-lap heat races to set the starting lineup for Sunday’s (May 18) All-Star Race.
The weather forecast for Saturday in North Wilkesboro predicts cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible with a high temperature of 85 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.
Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Truck series at North Wilkesboro Speedway:
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Garage Open
8 am ET – 6:30 pm ET: Truck Series
1:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm: Cup Series
Track activity
9:35 am ET – 10:30 am ET: Truck Series practice
10:35 am ET – 11:30 am ET: Truck Series qualifying
1:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (250 laps & 156.25 miles)
5:10 pm ET: All-Star Race Heat 1 (75 laps & 46.875 miles)
6:15 pm ET: All-Star Race Heat 2 (75 laps & 46.875 miles)
All of Saturday’s NASCAR Truck and Cup Series action at North Wilkesboro will be streamed on FS1.
Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway: Qualifying order
Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway:
Group A:
- No. 67 Ryan Roulette
- No. 6 Norm Benning
- No. 75 Patrick Emerling
- No. 90 Justin Carroll
- No. 02 Jayson Alexander
- No. 66 Luke Baldwin
- No. 33 Frankie Muniz
- No. 22 Tyler Tomassi
- No. 34 Layne Riggs
- No. 2 Derek White
- No. 76 Spencer Boyd
- No. 15 Tanner Gray
- No. 44 Conner Jones
- No. 91 Jack Wood
- No. 5 Toni Breidinger
- No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara
- No. 81 Connor Mosack
- No. 71 Rajah Caruth
Group B:
- No. 26 Dawson Sutton
- No. 42 Matt Mills
- No. 88 Matt Crafton
- No. 38 Chandler Smith
- No. 18 Tyler Ankrum
- No. 98 Ty Majeski
- No. 99 Ben Rhodes
- No. 1 Brent Crews
- No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt
- No. 9 Grant Enfinger
- No. 19 Daniel Hemric
- No. 52 Stewart Friesen
- No. 13 Jake Garcia
- No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
- No. 7 Sammy Smith
- No. 07 Kyle Busch
- No. 11 Corey Heim
