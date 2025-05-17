NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway looks like

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified May 17, 2025 11:34 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on the 0.625-mile short oval track on Saturday, May 17, as the action of the season’s second exhibition weekend continues at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The NASCAR Truck Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying at 9:35 am ET and 10:35 am ET, respectively, before concluding the Window World 250 main event at 1:30 pm ET.

The Cup Series drivers will compete in two 75-lap heat races to set the starting lineup for Sunday’s (May 18) All-Star Race.

The weather forecast for Saturday in North Wilkesboro predicts cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible with a high temperature of 85 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Truck series at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Garage Open

8 am ET – 6:30 pm ET: Truck Series

1:30 pm ET – 8:30 pm: Cup Series

Track activity

9:35 am ET – 10:30 am ET: Truck Series practice

10:35 am ET – 11:30 am ET: Truck Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Truck Series race (250 laps & 156.25 miles)

5:10 pm ET: All-Star Race Heat 1 (75 laps & 46.875 miles)

6:15 pm ET: All-Star Race Heat 2 (75 laps & 46.875 miles)

All of Saturday’s NASCAR Truck and Cup Series action at North Wilkesboro will be streamed on FS1.

Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Group A:

  1. No. 67 Ryan Roulette
  2. No. 6 Norm Benning
  3. No. 75 Patrick Emerling
  4. No. 90 Justin Carroll
  5. No. 02 Jayson Alexander
  6. No. 66 Luke Baldwin
  7. No. 33 Frankie Muniz
  8. No. 22 Tyler Tomassi
  9. No. 34 Layne Riggs
  10. No. 2 Derek White
  11. No. 76 Spencer Boyd
  12. No. 15 Tanner Gray
  13. No. 44 Conner Jones
  14. No. 91 Jack Wood
  15. No. 5 Toni Breidinger
  16. No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara
  17. No. 81 Connor Mosack
  18. No. 71 Rajah Caruth
Group B:

  1. No. 26 Dawson Sutton
  2. No. 42 Matt Mills
  3. No. 88 Matt Crafton
  4. No. 38 Chandler Smith
  5. No. 18 Tyler Ankrum
  6. No. 98 Ty Majeski
  7. No. 99 Ben Rhodes
  8. No. 1 Brent Crews
  9. No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt
  10. No. 9 Grant Enfinger
  11. No. 19 Daniel Hemric
  12. No. 52 Stewart Friesen
  13. No. 13 Jake Garcia
  14. No. 17 Gio Ruggiero
  15. No. 7 Sammy Smith
  16. No. 07 Kyle Busch
  17. No. 11 Corey Heim
