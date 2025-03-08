NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Phoenix Raceway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the one-mile-long track on Saturday (March 8) as the action of the season’s fourth weekend continues at Phoenix Raceway.

Ad

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 2 pm ET and 3:05 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the Shriners Children’s 500 main event on Sunday, March 9.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Xfinity Series drivers will also compete in the practice and qualifying session before concluding the day with a 200-mile main event at 5 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Saturday at Phoenix predicted sunny with a high temperature of 68 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Phoenix Raceway:

Ad

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Garage Open

10 am ET – 10:30 pm ET: Cup Series

12 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:30 am ET – 12:25 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

12:35 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

2 pm ET – 2:45 pm ET: Cup Series practice

3:05 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

5 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps & 200 miles)

Expand Tweet

Ad

All of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup action will be streamed on Prime, while the Xfinity race can be watched on CW.

Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway:

Group A:

#78 - Katherine Legge #54 - Ty Gibbs #99 - Daniel Suarez #51 - Cody Ware #3 - Austin Dillon #60 - Ryan Preece #38 - Zane Smith #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #21 - Josh Berry #5 - Kyle Larson #10 - Ty Dillon #41 - Cole Custer #43 - Erik Jones #19 - Chase Briscoe #2 - Austin Cindric #22 - Joey Logano #11 - Denny Hamlin #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #6 - Brad Keselowski

Ad

Group B:

#35 - Riley Herbst #7 - Justin Haley #23 - Bubba Wallace #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #1 - Ross Chastain #12 - Ryan Blaney #4 - Noah Gragson #77 - Carson Hocevar #34 - Todd Gilliland #71 - Michael McDowell #88 - Shane van Gisbergen #17 - Chris Buescher #48 - Alex Bowman #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #45 - Tyler Reddick #20 - Christopher Bell

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback