NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Phoenix Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 08, 2025 12:51 GMT
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix Raceway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the one-mile-long track on Saturday (March 8) as the action of the season’s fourth weekend continues at Phoenix Raceway.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in a practice and qualifying session scheduled for Saturday at 2 pm ET and 3:05 pm ET, respectively, ahead of the Shriners Children’s 500 main event on Sunday, March 9.

also-read-trending Trending

Xfinity Series drivers will also compete in the practice and qualifying session before concluding the day with a 200-mile main event at 5 pm ET.

The weather forecast on Saturday at Phoenix predicted sunny with a high temperature of 68 degrees and no chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR's Saturday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR’s top two-tier series at Phoenix Raceway:

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Garage Open

10 am ET – 10:30 pm ET: Cup Series

12 pm ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:30 am ET – 12:25 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

12:35 pm ET – 1:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

2 pm ET – 2:45 pm ET: Cup Series practice

3:05 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

5 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps & 200 miles)

All of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup action will be streamed on Prime, while the Xfinity race can be watched on CW.

Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway:

Group A:

  1. #78 - Katherine Legge
  2. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  3. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  4. #51 - Cody Ware
  5. #3 - Austin Dillon
  6. #60 - Ryan Preece
  7. #38 - Zane Smith
  8. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  9. #21 - Josh Berry
  10. #5 - Kyle Larson
  11. #10 - Ty Dillon
  12. #41 - Cole Custer
  13. #43 - Erik Jones
  14. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #2 - Austin Cindric
  16. #22 - Joey Logano
  17. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  18. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  19. #6 - Brad Keselowski
Group B:

  1. #35 - Riley Herbst
  2. #7 - Justin Haley
  3. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  4. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  5. #1 - Ross Chastain
  6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  7. #4 - Noah Gragson
  8. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  9. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  10. #71 - Michael McDowell
  11. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen
  12. #17 - Chris Buescher
  13. #48 - Alex Bowman
  14. #8 - Kyle Busch
  15. #9 - Chase Elliott
  16. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell

Edited by Yash Soni
