NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Pocono Raceway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval Pocono Raceway on Saturday, June 21, as the action of the season’s 17th weekend continues at the road course track.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying at 10 am ET and 11:05 am ET before concluding the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 main event at 3:30 pm ET.

The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 12:35 pm ET and 1:45 pm ET ahead of Sunday’s (June 22) main event.

The weather report for Saturday in Pocono is predicted to be a mixture of sunshine and clouds with a high temperature of 81 degrees and a 15% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Pocono Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway:

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Garage Open

8:30 am ET – 9 pm ET: Xfinity Series

7 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

10 am ET – 10:55 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

11:05 am ET – 12 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

12:35 pm ET – 1:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

1:45 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (100 laps & 250 miles)

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Pocono Raceway will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on Prime Video.

The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway:

Group A:

Brennan Poole - 41.600 Cody Ware - 32.500 Ty Dillon - 32.400 Zane Smith - 32.000 Kyle Busch - 31.300 Noah Gragson - 30.900 Riley Herbst - 30.800 Carson Hocevar - 29.800 Austin Dillon - 27.700 Brad Keselowski - 27.100 Kyle Larson - 25.800 Justin Haley - 25.500 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 25.200 Josh Berry - 23.900 Todd Gilliland - 23.200 Daniel Suarez - 21.700 Erik Jones - 18.500 Joey Logano - 17.400 Denny Hamlin - 17.300

Group B:

Austin Cindric - 16.200 Cole Custer - 15.800 Tyler Reddick - 15.800 Ryan Preece - 15.000 Ty Gibbs - 14.900 AJ Allmendinger - 14.200 Ross Chastain - 13.600 Ryan Blaney - 11.900 Bubba Wallace - 11.400 Chris Buescher - 11.200 John Hunter Nemechek - 11.100 Shane van Gisbergen - 9.700 Michael McDowell - 8.300 Chase Briscoe - 8.200 Alex Bowman - 6.700 William Byron - 6.600 Chase Elliott - 3.600 Christopher Bell - 2.300

