NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Pocono Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 21, 2025 12:00 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro &amp; Sons - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval Pocono Raceway on Saturday, June 21, as the action of the season’s 17th weekend continues at the road course track.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying at 10 am ET and 11:05 am ET before concluding the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 main event at 3:30 pm ET.

The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 12:35 pm ET and 1:45 pm ET ahead of Sunday’s (June 22) main event.

The weather report for Saturday in Pocono is predicted to be a mixture of sunshine and clouds with a high temperature of 81 degrees and a 15% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Pocono Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway:

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Garage Open

8:30 am ET – 9 pm ET: Xfinity Series

7 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

10 am ET – 10:55 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

11:05 am ET – 12 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

12:35 pm ET – 1:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

1:45 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (100 laps & 250 miles)

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Pocono Raceway will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on Prime Video.

The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway:

Group A:

  1. Brennan Poole - 41.600
  2. Cody Ware - 32.500
  3. Ty Dillon - 32.400
  4. Zane Smith - 32.000
  5. Kyle Busch - 31.300
  6. Noah Gragson - 30.900
  7. Riley Herbst - 30.800
  8. Carson Hocevar - 29.800
  9. Austin Dillon - 27.700
  10. Brad Keselowski - 27.100
  11. Kyle Larson - 25.800
  12. Justin Haley - 25.500
  13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 25.200
  14. Josh Berry - 23.900
  15. Todd Gilliland - 23.200
  16. Daniel Suarez - 21.700
  17. Erik Jones - 18.500
  18. Joey Logano - 17.400
  19. Denny Hamlin - 17.300
Group B:

  1. Austin Cindric - 16.200
  2. Cole Custer - 15.800
  3. Tyler Reddick - 15.800
  4. Ryan Preece - 15.000
  5. Ty Gibbs - 14.900
  6. AJ Allmendinger - 14.200
  7. Ross Chastain - 13.600
  8. Ryan Blaney - 11.900
  9. Bubba Wallace - 11.400
  10. Chris Buescher - 11.200
  11. John Hunter Nemechek - 11.100
  12. Shane van Gisbergen - 9.700
  13. Michael McDowell - 8.300
  14. Chase Briscoe - 8.200
  15. Alex Bowman - 6.700
  16. William Byron - 6.600
  17. Chase Elliott - 3.600
  18. Christopher Bell - 2.300
Edited by Yash Soni
