NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Pocono Raceway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval Pocono Raceway on Saturday, June 21, as the action of the season’s 17th weekend continues at the road course track.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying at 10 am ET and 11:05 am ET before concluding the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 main event at 3:30 pm ET.
The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 12:35 pm ET and 1:45 pm ET ahead of Sunday’s (June 22) main event.
The weather report for Saturday in Pocono is predicted to be a mixture of sunshine and clouds with a high temperature of 81 degrees and a 15% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity Series race.
Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Pocono Raceway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway:
Saturday, June 21, 2025
Garage Open
8:30 am ET – 9 pm ET: Xfinity Series
7 am ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series
Track activity
10 am ET – 10:55 am ET: Xfinity Series practice
11:05 am ET – 12 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
12:35 pm ET – 1:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice
1:45 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
3:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (100 laps & 250 miles)
Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Pocono Raceway will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on Prime Video.
The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway: Qualifying order
Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway:
Group A:
- Brennan Poole - 41.600
- Cody Ware - 32.500
- Ty Dillon - 32.400
- Zane Smith - 32.000
- Kyle Busch - 31.300
- Noah Gragson - 30.900
- Riley Herbst - 30.800
- Carson Hocevar - 29.800
- Austin Dillon - 27.700
- Brad Keselowski - 27.100
- Kyle Larson - 25.800
- Justin Haley - 25.500
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 25.200
- Josh Berry - 23.900
- Todd Gilliland - 23.200
- Daniel Suarez - 21.700
- Erik Jones - 18.500
- Joey Logano - 17.400
- Denny Hamlin - 17.300
Group B:
- Austin Cindric - 16.200
- Cole Custer - 15.800
- Tyler Reddick - 15.800
- Ryan Preece - 15.000
- Ty Gibbs - 14.900
- AJ Allmendinger - 14.200
- Ross Chastain - 13.600
- Ryan Blaney - 11.900
- Bubba Wallace - 11.400
- Chris Buescher - 11.200
- John Hunter Nemechek - 11.100
- Shane van Gisbergen - 9.700
- Michael McDowell - 8.300
- Chase Briscoe - 8.200
- Alex Bowman - 6.700
- William Byron - 6.600
- Chase Elliott - 3.600
- Christopher Bell - 2.300
