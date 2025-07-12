NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Sonoma Raceway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 1.99-mile-long Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, July 12, as the action of the season’s 20th weekend kicks off at the track.

Ad

After Friday’s Xfinity Series qualifying, where Shane van Gisbergen claimed the pole, the Xfinity drivers will race in the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 main event on Saturday, July 12, at 4:30 pm ET.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 1:30 p.m. ET and 2:40 p.m. ET before Sunday’s (July 13) main event.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Sonoma is predicted to be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 83 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Sonoma Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Sonoma Raceway:

Ad

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Garage Open

12:30 pm ET – 10 pm ET: Xfinity Series

11:30 am ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1:30 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice

2:40 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (79 laps & 15.21 miles)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Sonoma Raceway will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on truTV.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway:

Group A:

No. 34 Todd Gilliland No. 6 Brad Keselowski No. 41 Cole Custer No. 3 Austin Dillon No. 4 Noah Gragson No. 77 Carson Hocevar No. 21 Josh Berry No. 71 Michael McDowell No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. No. 51 Cody Ware No. 99 Daniel Suarez No. 24 William Byron No. 7 Justin Haley No. 78 Katherine Legge No. 10 Ty Dillon No. 23 Bubba Wallace No. 2 Austin Cindric No. 43 Erik Jones No. 35 Riley Herbst

Ad

Group B:

No. 19 Chase Briscoe No. 20 Christopher Bell No. 38 Zane Smith No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek No. 17 Chris Buescher No. 9 Chase Elliott No. 22 Joey Logano No. 12 Ryan Blaney No. 5 Kyle Larson No. 1 Ross Chastain No. 60 Ryan Preece No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen No. 8 Kyle Busch No. 48 Alex Bowman No. 54 Ty Gibbs No. 11 Denny Hamlin No. 45 Tyler Reddick

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.