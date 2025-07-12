NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Sonoma Raceway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 1.99-mile-long Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, July 12, as the action of the season’s 20th weekend kicks off at the track.
After Friday’s Xfinity Series qualifying, where Shane van Gisbergen claimed the pole, the Xfinity drivers will race in the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 main event on Saturday, July 12, at 4:30 pm ET.
The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 1:30 p.m. ET and 2:40 p.m. ET before Sunday’s (July 13) main event.
The weather forecast for Saturday in Sonoma is predicted to be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 83 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.
Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Sonoma Raceway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Sonoma Raceway:
Saturday, July 12, 2025
Garage Open
12:30 pm ET – 10 pm ET: Xfinity Series
11:30 am ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series
Track activity
1:30 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice
2:40 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying
4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (79 laps & 15.21 miles)
Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Sonoma Raceway will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on truTV.
Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway: Qualifying order
Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway:
Group A:
- No. 34 Todd Gilliland
- No. 6 Brad Keselowski
- No. 41 Cole Custer
- No. 3 Austin Dillon
- No. 4 Noah Gragson
- No. 77 Carson Hocevar
- No. 21 Josh Berry
- No. 71 Michael McDowell
- No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- No. 51 Cody Ware
- No. 99 Daniel Suarez
- No. 24 William Byron
- No. 7 Justin Haley
- No. 78 Katherine Legge
- No. 10 Ty Dillon
- No. 23 Bubba Wallace
- No. 2 Austin Cindric
- No. 43 Erik Jones
- No. 35 Riley Herbst
Group B:
- No. 19 Chase Briscoe
- No. 20 Christopher Bell
- No. 38 Zane Smith
- No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
- No. 17 Chris Buescher
- No. 9 Chase Elliott
- No. 22 Joey Logano
- No. 12 Ryan Blaney
- No. 5 Kyle Larson
- No. 1 Ross Chastain
- No. 60 Ryan Preece
- No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
- No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen
- No. 8 Kyle Busch
- No. 48 Alex Bowman
- No. 54 Ty Gibbs
- No. 11 Denny Hamlin
- No. 45 Tyler Reddick
