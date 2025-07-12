NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Sonoma Raceway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 12, 2025 13:06 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma Raceway (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 1.99-mile-long Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, July 12, as the action of the season’s 20th weekend kicks off at the track.

After Friday’s Xfinity Series qualifying, where Shane van Gisbergen claimed the pole, the Xfinity drivers will race in the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 main event on Saturday, July 12, at 4:30 pm ET.

The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 1:30 p.m. ET and 2:40 p.m. ET before Sunday’s (July 13) main event.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Sonoma is predicted to be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 83 degrees and a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Sonoma Raceway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Sonoma Raceway:

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Garage Open

12:30 pm ET – 10 pm ET: Xfinity Series

11:30 am ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

1:30 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice

2:40 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (79 laps & 15.21 miles)

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Sonoma Raceway will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on truTV.

Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway:

Group A:

  1. No. 34 Todd Gilliland
  2. No. 6 Brad Keselowski
  3. No. 41 Cole Custer
  4. No. 3 Austin Dillon
  5. No. 4 Noah Gragson
  6. No. 77 Carson Hocevar
  7. No. 21 Josh Berry
  8. No. 71 Michael McDowell
  9. No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  10. No. 51 Cody Ware
  11. No. 99 Daniel Suarez
  12. No. 24 William Byron
  13. No. 7 Justin Haley
  14. No. 78 Katherine Legge
  15. No. 10 Ty Dillon
  16. No. 23 Bubba Wallace
  17. No. 2 Austin Cindric
  18. No. 43 Erik Jones
  19. No. 35 Riley Herbst
Group B:

  1. No. 19 Chase Briscoe
  2. No. 20 Christopher Bell
  3. No. 38 Zane Smith
  4. No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
  5. No. 17 Chris Buescher
  6. No. 9 Chase Elliott
  7. No. 22 Joey Logano
  8. No. 12 Ryan Blaney
  9. No. 5 Kyle Larson
  10. No. 1 Ross Chastain
  11. No. 60 Ryan Preece
  12. No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
  13. No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen
  14. No. 8 Kyle Busch
  15. No. 48 Alex Bowman
  16. No. 54 Ty Gibbs
  17. No. 11 Denny Hamlin
  18. No. 45 Tyler Reddick
