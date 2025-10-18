NASCAR Saturday Schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Talladega Superspeedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 2.66-mile-long track, the Talladega Superspeedway, on Saturday, October 18, as the action of the season’s eighth playoff race continues.The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with qualifying, followed by the United Rentals 250 main event at 4 pm ET.The NASCAR Cup Series teams will also compete in the qualifying at 1:30 pm ET ahead of the main event on Sunday evening.The weather forecast for Saturday in Talladega predicts mostly sunny with a high temperature of 86 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.Complete NASCAR Saturday schedule at Talladega SuperspeedwayHere’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series playoff races at Talladega Superspeedway:Saturday, October 18, 2025Garage Open1 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series9:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity SeriesTrack activity11:30 am ET – 1 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying1:30 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying4 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (94 laps &amp; 250.04 miles)Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Talladega Superspeedway will be broadcast on CW, and Cup action will air live on truTV.YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway: Qualifying orderBelow is the qualifying order for the 2025 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:Anthony Alfredo - 42.200Casey Mears - 40.700Austin Hill - 40.100Ty Dillon - 35.500Cody Ware - 35.300BJ McLeod - 32.800Cole Custer - 29.800Ty Gibbs - 29.500Carson Hocevar - 29.300Justin Haley - 28.200John Hunter Nemechek - 28.100Shane van Gisbergen - 26.700Zane Smith - 24.900Todd Gilliland - 23.700Josh Berry - 23.000Riley Herbst - 22.400Daniel Suarez - 22.400Austin Dillon - 22.000AJ Allmendinger - 20.800Ross Chastain - 19.400Noah Gragson - 19.000Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 18.500Bubba Wallace - 18.400Erik Jones - 17.700Michael McDowell - 17.500Chris Buescher - 13.500Brad Keselowski - 13.000Kyle Busch - 12.200Austin Cindric - 11.900Ryan Preece - 11.700Alex Bowman - 8.800Tyler Reddick - 6.200Ryan Blaney - 29.000William Byron - 26.700Chase Elliott - 14.400Joey Logano - 6.300Chase Briscoe - 4.000Christopher Bell - 3.000Kyle Larson - 2.000Denny Hamlin - 1.000