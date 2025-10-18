NASCAR Saturday Schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Talladega Superspeedway looks like

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 18, 2025 12:27 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR heads to Talladega Superspeedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 2.66-mile-long track, the Talladega Superspeedway, on Saturday, October 18, as the action of the season’s eighth playoff race continues.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with qualifying, followed by the United Rentals 250 main event at 4 pm ET.

The NASCAR Cup Series teams will also compete in the qualifying at 1:30 pm ET ahead of the main event on Sunday evening.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Talladega predicts mostly sunny with a high temperature of 86 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR Saturday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series playoff races at Talladega Superspeedway:

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Garage Open

1 pm ET – 7 pm ET: Cup Series

9:30 am ET – 4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:30 am ET – 1 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (94 laps & 250.04 miles)

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Talladega Superspeedway will be broadcast on CW, and Cup action will air live on truTV.

YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. Anthony Alfredo - 42.200
  2. Casey Mears - 40.700
  3. Austin Hill - 40.100
  4. Ty Dillon - 35.500
  5. Cody Ware - 35.300
  6. BJ McLeod - 32.800
  7. Cole Custer - 29.800
  8. Ty Gibbs - 29.500
  9. Carson Hocevar - 29.300
  10. Justin Haley - 28.200
  11. John Hunter Nemechek - 28.100
  12. Shane van Gisbergen - 26.700
  13. Zane Smith - 24.900
  14. Todd Gilliland - 23.700
  15. Josh Berry - 23.000
  16. Riley Herbst - 22.400
  17. Daniel Suarez - 22.400
  18. Austin Dillon - 22.000
  19. AJ Allmendinger - 20.800
  20. Ross Chastain - 19.400
  21. Noah Gragson - 19.000
  22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 18.500
  23. Bubba Wallace - 18.400
  24. Erik Jones - 17.700
  25. Michael McDowell - 17.500
  26. Chris Buescher - 13.500
  27. Brad Keselowski - 13.000
  28. Kyle Busch - 12.200
  29. Austin Cindric - 11.900
  30. Ryan Preece - 11.700
  31. Alex Bowman - 8.800
  32. Tyler Reddick - 6.200
  33. Ryan Blaney - 29.000
  34. William Byron - 26.700
  35. Chase Elliott - 14.400
  36. Joey Logano - 6.300
  37. Chase Briscoe - 4.000
  38. Christopher Bell - 3.000
  39. Kyle Larson - 2.000
  40. Denny Hamlin - 1.000
