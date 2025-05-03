NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Texas Motor Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be on the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track on Saturday (May 3) as the action of the season’s 12th weekend continues at Texas Motor Speedway.

After Saturday’s Xfinity qualifying session was washed out, Austin Hill was awarded the pole. The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will participate in the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 main event at 2 pm ET. The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 12 pm ET and 1 pm ET, respectively, ahead of Sunday’s main event.

The weather forecast for Saturday at Texas is mainly sunny skies in the afternoon with a high temperature of 75 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series at Texas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Garage Open

9 am ET – 1:30 pm ET: Cup Series

11 am ET – 7:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

11 am ET – 12 pm ET: Cup Series practice

12:10 pm ET – 1 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

2 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (200 laps & 300 miles)

All of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Texas will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on Prime Video.

Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway: Starting order

Here’s the starting order for the 2025 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway:

#21 - Austin Hill #7 - Justin Allgaier #2 - Jesse Love #27 - Jeb Burton #25 - Harrison Burton #00 - Sheldon Creed #41 - Sam Mayer #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #10 - Daniel Dye #42 - Anthony Alfredo #31 - Blaine Perkins #54 - Taylor Gray #1 - Carson Kvapil #48 - Nick Sanchez #07 - Nick Leitz #26 - Dean Thompson #70 - Leland Honeyman #44 - Brennan Poole #71 - Ryan Ellis #88 - Kyle Larson #20 - Brandon Jones #8 - Sammy Smith #16 - Christian Eckes #91 - Josh Bilicki #51 - Jeremy Clements #28 - Kyle Sieg #19 - Riley Herbst #53 - Mason Maggio #11 - Josh Williams #5 - Kris Wright #39 - Ryan Sieg #45 - Mason Massey #17 - Corey Day #4 - Parker Retzlaff #18 - William Sawalich #32 - Katherine Legge #35 - Joey Gase #14 - Garrett Smithley

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Texas Motor Speedway today at 2 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM.

