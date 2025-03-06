NASCAR Shriners Children’s 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Phoenix Raceway in 2025?

After the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Phoenix Raceway for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500.

Ad

The season's fourth race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Phoenix Raceway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (March 9) 312-lap race at the one-mile tri-oval track.

There will be monetary rewards for the Shriners Children’s 500 winner. In 2025, the Phoenix Spring Cup race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Live action of the 2025 Phoenix Spring race can be enjoyed live on FS1 and MRN radio on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

What is Shriners Children’s 500 prize money for 2025?

All 37 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Avondale, Arizona.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend at Phoenix:

Ad

“Phoenix race weekend purses for national series, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc. ... for Cup, all charter payouts based on participation and historical performance: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shriners Children’s 500 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Phoenix Raceway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

As per this assumption, the winner of this year’s Shriners Children’s 500 will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.

Ad

Explore the 2025 Phoenix NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total purse of $11,055,250, the remaining will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (March 8), before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Practice and qualifying action will be available on Prime.

Ad

List of Phoenix Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners

2005: Kurt Busch 2006: Kevin Harvick 2007: Jeff Gordon 2008: Jimmie Johnson 2009: Mark Martin 2010: Ryan Newman 2011: Jeff Gordon 2012: Denny Hamlin 2013: Carl Edwards 2014: Kevin Harvick 2015: Kevin Harvick 2016: Kevin Harvick 2017: Ryan Newman 2018: Kevin Harvick 2019: Kyle Busch 2020: Joey Logano 2021: Martin Truex Jr. 2022: Chase Briscoe 2023: William Byron 2024: Christopher Bell

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback