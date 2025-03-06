NASCAR Shriners Children’s 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Phoenix Raceway in 2025?

After the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Phoenix Raceway for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500.
The season's fourth race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the seventh time at the Phoenix Raceway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (March 9) 312-lap race at the one-mile tri-oval track.
There will be monetary rewards for the Shriners Children’s 500 winner. In 2025, the Phoenix Spring Cup race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.
Live action of the 2025 Phoenix Spring race can be enjoyed live on FS1 and MRN radio on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.
What is Shriners Children’s 500 prize money for 2025?
All 37 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Avondale, Arizona.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend at Phoenix:
“Phoenix race weekend purses for national series, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc. ... for Cup, all charter payouts based on participation and historical performance: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939”
Shriners Children’s 500 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Phoenix Raceway?
According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.
As per this assumption, the winner of this year’s Shriners Children’s 500 will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.
Explore the 2025 Phoenix NASCAR Cup Series payout per position
After deducting the winner's money from the total purse of $11,055,250, the remaining will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.
With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (March 8), before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Practice and qualifying action will be available on Prime.
List of Phoenix Spring NASCAR Cup Series race winners
- 2005: Kurt Busch
- 2006: Kevin Harvick
- 2007: Jeff Gordon
- 2008: Jimmie Johnson
- 2009: Mark Martin
- 2010: Ryan Newman
- 2011: Jeff Gordon
- 2012: Denny Hamlin
- 2013: Carl Edwards
- 2014: Kevin Harvick
- 2015: Kevin Harvick
- 2016: Kevin Harvick
- 2017: Ryan Newman
- 2018: Kevin Harvick
- 2019: Kyle Busch
- 2020: Joey Logano
- 2021: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2022: Chase Briscoe
- 2023: William Byron
- 2024: Christopher Bell