NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup for Martinsville: Joey Logano on pole

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action this weekend at Martinsville Speedway for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, after taking the Easter weekend off following the Bristol dirt race.

As in the past, the race is going to be held on a Saturday due to it being the weekend of The Masters tournament.

The 500-laps / 263-mile race will see Joey Logano start from pole after his winning effort at Bristol, and Denny Hamlin, with six top 5s in seven races so far, will start alongside the Team Penske driver.

William Byron and Ryan Blaney will make up the second row for the NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway.

But it's outside front-row starter Hamlin who leads the NASCAR driver standings with 327 points while Logano is a distant second with 269. Martin Truex Jr. (247), Kyle Larson (242), and Brad Keselowski (232) round out the top 5.

After practice and qualifying sessions made a return for the Bristol dirt weekend, they won't be held at Martinsville. Prior to that, qualifying was last held for the season-opening Daytona 500, and will only be held for a handful of race weekends this season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How is the NASCAR starting lineup for the Martinsville Cup race determined?

Since there is no practice or qualifying, metrics determine the lineup for the NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville. The order is primarily based on individual performance, along with season-long results.

25% of driver's finish position from the last race

25% of car owner's finish position from the last race

35% points ranking for team owners

15% consideration given to fastest lap since last race

Martinsville starting lineup

The lineup for the NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville on April 10:

1 Joey Logano - No. 22 Team Penske Ford

2 Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3 William Byron - No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4 Ryan Blaney - No. 12 Team Penske Ford

5 Chase Elliott - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

7 Martin Truex Jr. - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8 Ryan Newman - No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

9 Kevin Harvick - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

10 Brad Keselowski - No. 2 Team Penske Ford

11 Daniel Suarez - No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

12 Kyle Busch - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

13 Tyler Reddick - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

14 Michael McDowell - No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

15 Chris Buescher - No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

16 Erik Jones - No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

17 Ryan Preece - No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

18 Austin Dillon - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

19 Kyle Larson - No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

20 Alex Bowman - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

21 Kurt Busch - No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

22 Matt DiBenedetto - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

23 Christopher Bell - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24 Chase Briscoe - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

25 Bubba Wallace - No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

26 Cole Custer - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet

27 Ross Chastain - No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

28 JJ Yeley - No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

29 Quin Houff - No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet

30 Justin Haley - No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

31 Aric Almirola - No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

32 Cody Ware - No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

33 Josh Bilicki - No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

34 Corey LaJoie - No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

35 Anthony Alfredo - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

36 BJ McLeod - No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

37 James Davison - No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

How to watch the NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville?

The NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 race will be telecast on FS1 at 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, April 10.

It remains to be seen whether the Cup Series will see its eighth different winner in as many races.

