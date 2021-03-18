NASCAR starting lineup for Xfinity race at Atlanta: Austin Cindric wins pole

The NASCAR Xfinity Series action shifts to the Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) on Saturday, Mar. 20 for 163 laps of the EchoPark 250.
Austin Cindric, the current leader in points (248), has two wins so far in the 2021 NASCAR season. He will start from pole for the race alongside No. 10 Kaulig Racing driver Jeb Burton on the front row.
AJ Allmendinger and Brandon Brown will make up the second row for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta.
There will be no practice or qualifying for this NASCAR Xfinity Series race because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
How is the NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup for Atlanta determined?
In the absence of qualifying, the lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is determined by metrics based on individual performances and season-long results.
- 25% of driver's finish position from the last race
- 25% of car owner's finish position from the last race
- 35% points ranking for team owners
- 15% consideration given to fastest lap since last race
NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup at Atlanta
1 Austin Cindric - No. 22 Team Penske Ford
2 Jeb Burton - No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
3 AJ Allmendinger - No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
4 Brandon Brown - No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet
5 Harrison Burton - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6 Justin Allgaier - No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
7 Riley Herbst - No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
8 Brett Moffitt - No.02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Myatt Snider - No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
10 Jeremy Clements - No 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
11 Daniel Hemric - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Santino Ferrucci - No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
13 Justin Haley - No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
14 Bayley Currey - No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
15 Tommy Joe Martins - No. 44 Martins Motorsports Chevrolet
16 Brandon Jones - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
17 Timmy Hill - No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota
18 Martin Truex Jr. - No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
19 Josh Williams - No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet
20 Landon Cassill - No. 4 JD Motorsports Ford
21 Jade Buford - No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
22 Josh Berry - No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
23 Colby Howard - No. 15 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
24 Joe Graf JR - No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet
25 Blaine Perkins - No. 23 Our Motorsports Chevrolet
26 Jeffrey Earnhardt - No. 0 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
27 Michael Annett - No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
28 Cody Ware - No. 17 Green Light Racing Chevrolet
29 Dexter Bean - No. 90 DGM Racing Chevrolet
30 Noah Gragson - No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Kyle Weatherman - No. 47 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
32 Mason Massey - No. 99 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Toyota
33 Gray Gaulding - No. 52 Means Motorsports Chevrolet
34 Ryan Vargas - No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
35 Ryan Sieg - No. 39 RSS Racing Ford
36 Alex Labbe - No. 36 DGM Racing Chevrolet
37 Jesse Little - No. 78 B.J McLeod Motorsports Toyota
38 Chad Finchum - No. 61 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota
39 Matt Mills - No. 5 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet
40 David Starr - No. 13 Motorsports Business Management Chevrolet
How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta?
NASCAR Xfinity Series EchoPark 250 race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway can be viewed on FS1 at 5:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, Mar. 20.
Pit stall selection for the NASCAR race at Atlanta
