NASCAR starting lineup for Xfinity race at Atlanta: Austin Cindric wins pole

The NASCAR Xfinity Series action shifts to the Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) on Saturday, Mar. 20 for 163 laps of the EchoPark 250.

Austin Cindric, the current leader in points (248), has two wins so far in the 2021 NASCAR season. He will start from pole for the race alongside No. 10 Kaulig Racing driver Jeb Burton on the front row.

AJ Allmendinger and Brandon Brown will make up the second row for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta.

There will be no practice or qualifying for this NASCAR Xfinity Series race because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

How is the NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup for Atlanta determined?

In the absence of qualifying, the lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is determined by metrics based on individual performances and season-long results.

25% of driver's finish position from the last race

25% of car owner's finish position from the last race

35% points ranking for team owners

15% consideration given to fastest lap since last race

NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup at Atlanta

1 Austin Cindric - No. 22 Team Penske Ford

2 Jeb Burton - No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

3 AJ Allmendinger - No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

4 Brandon Brown - No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet

5 Harrison Burton - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6 Justin Allgaier - No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

7 Riley Herbst - No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

8 Brett Moffitt - No.02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet

9 Myatt Snider - No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

10 Jeremy Clements - No 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

11 Daniel Hemric - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12 Santino Ferrucci - No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

13 Justin Haley - No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

14 Bayley Currey - No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet

15 Tommy Joe Martins - No. 44 Martins Motorsports Chevrolet

16 Brandon Jones - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17 Timmy Hill - No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota

18 Martin Truex Jr. - No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

19 Josh Williams - No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet

20 Landon Cassill - No. 4 JD Motorsports Ford

21 Jade Buford - No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

22 Josh Berry - No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

23 Colby Howard - No. 15 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

24 Joe Graf JR - No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet

25 Blaine Perkins - No. 23 Our Motorsports Chevrolet

26 Jeffrey Earnhardt - No. 0 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

27 Michael Annett - No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

28 Cody Ware - No. 17 Green Light Racing Chevrolet

29 Dexter Bean - No. 90 DGM Racing Chevrolet

30 Noah Gragson - No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

31 Kyle Weatherman - No. 47 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet

32 Mason Massey - No. 99 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Toyota

33 Gray Gaulding - No. 52 Means Motorsports Chevrolet

34 Ryan Vargas - No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

35 Ryan Sieg - No. 39 RSS Racing Ford

36 Alex Labbe - No. 36 DGM Racing Chevrolet

37 Jesse Little - No. 78 B.J McLeod Motorsports Toyota

38 Chad Finchum - No. 61 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota

39 Matt Mills - No. 5 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet

40 David Starr - No. 13 Motorsports Business Management Chevrolet

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta?

NASCAR Xfinity Series EchoPark 250 race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway can be viewed on FS1 at 5:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, Mar. 20.

Pit stall selection for the NASCAR race at Atlanta

