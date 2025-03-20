NASCAR Straight Talk Wireless 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2025?

After the Pennzoil 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Homestead-Miami Speedway for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400.

The season’s sixth race is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (March 23) 267-lap race at the 1.5-mile-long oval track.

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the Homestead-Miami Cup race boasts a prize pool of $11,055,250.

Live action of the 2025 Homestead-Miami race can be enjoyed live on FS1 and MRN radio on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

What is Straight Talk Wireless 400 prize money for 2025?

All 37 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Homestead, Florida.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Homestead:

“Homestead weekend purses incl all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, year-end pts fund contribution, etc. ... and for Cup, all charter payouts for racing each week and historical performance: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

Straight Talk Wireless 400 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Homestead-Miami Speedway?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 winner is likely to receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, the winner of this year’s Straight Talk Wireless 400 will likely get eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 to $1,105,525.

Explore the 2025 Homestead-Miami NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total purse of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday (March 22), before the main event on Sunday afternoon. Practice and qualifying action will be available on Prime.

List of Homestead-Miami NASCAR Cup Series race winners

1999: Tony Stewart 2000: Tony Stewart 2001: Bill Elliott 2002: Kurt Busch 2003: Bobby Labonte 2004: Greg Biffle 2005*: Greg Biffle 2006: Greg Biffle 2007: Matt Kenseth 2008: Carl Edwards 2009: Denny Hamlin 2010: Carl Edwards 2011: Tony Stewart 2012: Jeff Gordon 2013: Denny Hamlin 2014: Kevin Harvick 2015: Kyle Busch 2016: Jimmie Johnson 2017: Martin Truex Jr. 2018*: Joey Logano 2019: Kyle Busch 2020: Denny Hamlin 2021: William Byron 2022: Kyle Larson 2023: Christopher Bell 2024: Tyler Reddick

