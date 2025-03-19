NASCAR Straight Talk Wireless 400 Qualifying at Homestead-Miami: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is shifting from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 this weekend.

The season’s sixth points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 1.5-mile-long track will host Next Gen cars for the fourth time since it started. Fresh off the race at Las Vegas, it will be interesting to see how drivers adjust to the unknown challenges at Homestead-Miami.

Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Straight Talk Wireless 400 on Sunday, March 23, to compete over 267 laps and 400 miles.

A lot of Cup action is coming this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Straight Talk Wireless 400. The weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying on Saturday, March 22, to determine the starting lineup for the season's sixth race.

Last year, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick took the checkered flag in Homestead-Miami.

Where to watch the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 qualifying at Homestead-Miami Speedway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 qualifying at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Saturday, March 22, 2025

1:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

2:10 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for Homestead-Miami weekend’s qualifying are:

USA

The qualifying for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 will be live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 6:10 pm ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 2:10 pm ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 11:40 pm IST on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Homestead-Miami can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 8:10 pm GMT on Saturday.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 5:10 am ACT on Sunday.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Homestead-Miami race?

After finishing P4 last week at Las Vegas, William Byron maintained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 207 points. Christopher Bell stands second with 178 points. Bell finished third last week at Vegas.

Tyler Reddick (159), Chase Elliott (159), and Alex Bowman (156) complete the top five in the points table.

