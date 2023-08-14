NASCAR superstar Kyle Larson reminds McLaren F1 boss of Dan Gurney and Mario Andretti, who could drive anything

With less than a year to go until Kyle Larson takes part in the highly anticipated "Double" in 2024, racing enthusiasts were treated to a thrilling event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, August 13.

McLaren Racing and Hendrick Motorsports came together to unveil Kyle Larson's racing machines — the No. 17 Arrow McLaren HendrickCars.com Chevrolet and the No. 5 Cup Series car — set to make waves at the 2024 Coca-Cola 600.

Larson's upcoming challenge is nothing short of remarkable as he's set to take on "The Double," a feat attempted by only a handful of drivers before. The backing of Arrow McLaren, Hendrick Motorsports, and HendrickCars.com is propelling the 31-year-old toward the ambitious goal, creating a buzz of anticipation as his debut at the Indianapolis 500 draws nearer.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, a true racing enthusiast at heart, is eagerly awaiting Memorial Day weekend in 2024. The event promises not only Larson's debut but also a unique historical moment that Brown is proud to be a part of.

At the unveiling ceremony, Brown took a moment to discuss the partnership between McLaren and Hendrick, the stunning liveries, and his thoughts on Larson.

When asked about his excitement for Kyle Larson joining the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team, he said:

"Kyle Larson possesses the rare talent and championship spirit that enables him to excel across various racing disciplines. He brings to mind the legends such as Dan Gurney and Mario Andretti – drivers who had an uncanny ability to dominate any type of race car. The prospect of having Larson with us for the Indy 500 is incredibly exciting."

Kyle Larson on Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 prospect in 2024

With the iconic pagoda of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as a backdrop and the jubilation of a recent victory still fresh, Larson shared his thoughts on an audacious undertaking that lies ahead — competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 in 2024.

In a moment that resonates with the ethos of pushing boundaries, Larson candidly expressed his feelings about the journey he's about to embark upon.

"Right now it's so far away, it still doesn't quite seem real," Larson admitted. (via nascar.com)

Dubbed the "Hendrick 1,100" by Larson's team, the venture carries with it a legacy rooted in ambition and racing history. The last NASCAR driver to engage in the formidable feat was Kurt Busch in 2014, underscoring the rarity and prestige associated with "The Double."

While the allure of "The Double" has lingered in Larson's mind for some time, the timing had to align perfectly for him to embark on this journey. Speaking at the reveal event, the American delved into his motivations, saying:

"It's been on my mind to do for a long time. I just never felt like the timing was right."

As Larson's stature in the NASCAR realm continues to rise, he believes the time is ripe to redirect a portion of his focus toward this audacious dual challenge.

"I feel like now I can maybe take a little bit of focus away from that and try and compete in the world's biggest race," he said.

Having recently secured an impressive eighth position in the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis track, Kyle Larson's reputation as a force to be reckoned with is only solidified. He stands strong in fifth place in the standings, making him a strong contender as the playoffs approach.