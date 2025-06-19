NASCAR The Great American Getaway 400 Qualifying at Pocono: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season shifts from the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez road course to the Pocono Raceway oval track for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 this weekend.

The season’s 17th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 2.5-mile-long oval track will host Next Gen cars for the fourth time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Mexico City, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in Pocono.

Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start The Great American Getaway 400 on Sunday, June 22, to compete over 160 laps and 400 miles.

A lot of Cup action is coming this weekend, leading to Sunday’s The Great American Getaway 400. The weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying on Saturday, June 21, at 12:35 pm ET and 1:45 pm ET, respectively, to determine the starting lineup for the season’s 17th race.

Where to watch the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 qualifying at Pocono Raceway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 qualifying at Pocono Raceway:

Saturday, June 21, 2025

12:35 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

1:45 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for the Pocono race weekend’s qualifying are:

USA

Qualifying for The Great American Getaway 400 will be live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 1:45 ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 11:15 p.m. IST on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Pocono can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 8:45 p.m. GMT on Saturday.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 3:45 am ACT on Sunday.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Pocono Cup race?

After finishing P9 last week at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, William Byron has maintained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 604 points. Kyle Larson stands second with 537 points.

Christopher Bell with 524 points, is followed by Chase Elliott (500) and Denny Hamlin (494), who complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series points table.

