NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Driver points standings after Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Tyler Ankrum became the sixth different winner of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season after winning Friday’s (April 18) Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway. He emerged victorious after passing Corey Heim and Gio Ruggiero with 29 laps to go and remained unbeaten to cross the finish line in P1.

Drivers received points based on their finishes in the 2025 Black’s Tire 200. After the regular season, these points will determine the top 10 playoff drivers.

Following the Rockingham victory, Ankrum locked his playoff spot and gained 40 points. He moved to third place in the Truck Series standings with 250 points.

With an eighth-place finish at Rockingham, Corey Heim gained 42 points and maintained the top spot in the Truck Series points table with 312 points.

Jake Garcia, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished runner-up. He gained 52 points and moved to seventh position in the 2025 Truck points table with 224 points.

The defending NASCAR Truck Series champion, Ty Majeski, had a DNF result and gained just 15 points. He moved to sixth place in the standings with 228 points.

Chandler Smith stands second, followed by Tyler Ankrum, Daniel Hemric, Layne Riggs, Ty Majeski, Jake Garcia, Grant Enfinger, Kaden Honeycutt, and Stewart Friesen to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Truck Series drivers’ standings after the Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway

Below is the list of 38 drivers in the NASCAR Truck Series standings after the seventh race of the 2025 season:

  1. Corey Heim - 312
  2. Chandler Smith - 290
  3. Tyler Ankrum - 250
  4. Daniel Hemric - 239
  5. Layne Riggs - 232
  6. Ty Majeski - 228
  7. Jake Garcia - 224
  8. Grant Enfinger - 218
  9. Kaden Honeycutt - 215
  10. Stewart Friesen - 185
  11. Gio Ruggiero - 181
  12. Ben Rhodes - 179
  13. Tanner Gray - 161
  14. Rajah Caruth - 159
  15. Jack Wood - 147
  16. Andres Perez de Lara - 140
  17. Matt Crafton - 139
  18. Connor Mosack - 131
  19. Dawson Sutton - 123
  20. Matt Mills - 122
  21. Spencer Boyd - 106
  22. Toni Breidinger - 93
  23. Frankie Muniz - 88
  24. Nathan Byrd - 71
  25. Bayley Currey - 109
  26. Luke Fenhaus - 81
  27. Josh Reaume - 47
  28. Timmy Hill - 42
  29. Justin Carroll - 42
  30. Parker Kligerman - 38
  31. Lawless Alan - 31
  32. Jason A. White - 29
  33. Norm Benning - 29
  34. Johnny Sauter - 29
  35. Stefan Parsons - 19
  36. Cody Dennison - 17
  37. Luke Baldwin - 15
  38. Stephen Mallozzi – 15

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action next at Texas Motor Speedway on May 2.

