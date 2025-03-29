NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Driver points standings after Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Daniel Hemric became the fourth different winner of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season after winning Friday’s (March 28) Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway. He emerged victorious after taking the lead from Tyler Ankrum with four laps to go and remained unbeaten to cross the finish line in P1.

Drivers received points based on their finishes in the 2025 Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200. After the regular season, these points will determine the top 10 playoff drivers.

With a Martinsville victory, Hemric locked his playoff spot and gained 50 points. He moved to fourth place in the Truck Series points table with 175 points.

With a P6 finish at Martinsville, polesitter Corey Heim gained 52 points and moved to the top spot in the Truck Series points table with 229 points.

With a runner-up finish, Tyler Ankrum gained 37 points and moved to sixth position in the 2025 Truck points table with 164 points.

The defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, Ty Majeski, finished 13th and gained 40 points. He moved to second place in the points standings with 209 points.

Majeski is followed by Chandler Smith, Daniel Hemric, Stewart Friesen, Tyler Ankrum, Grant Enfinger, Layne Riggs, Jake Garcia, and Ben Rhodes to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Truck Series drivers’ standings after the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway

Below is the list of 36 drivers in the NASCAR Truck Series standings after the fifth race of the 2025 season:

Corey Heim - 229 Ty Majeski - 209 Chandler Smith – 193 Daniel Hemric - 175 Stewart Friesen - 167 Tyler Ankrum - 164 Grant Enfinger - 157 Layne Riggs - 148 Jake Garcia - 137 Ben Rhodes - 131 Kaden Honeycutt - 130 Tanner Gray - 123 Gio Ruggiero - 119 Matt Mills - 98 Rajah Caruth - 97 Andres Perez de Lara - 97 Matt Crafton - 97 Jack Wood - 91 Connor Mosack - 90 Dawson Sutton - 85 Spencer Boyd - 77 Frankie Muniz - 68 Toni Breidinger - 62 Nathan Byrd - 39 Bayley Currey - 68 Luke Fenhaus - 54 Josh Reaume - 47 Corey Day - 37 Lawless Alan - 31 Jason A. White - 29 Johnny Sauter - 29 Justin Carroll - 28 Timmy Hill - 26 Norm Benning - 24 Stefan Parsons - 19 Patrick Staropoli - 17

Watch 2025 NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, April 11.

