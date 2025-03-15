NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Driver points standings after Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim became the first multiple-winner of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season after winning Friday’s (March 14) Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He emerged victorious when he passed Layne Riggs with 30 laps to go and then never looked back to cross the finish line in P1.

Ad

Drivers received points based on their finishes in the 2025 Ecosave 200. After the regular season, these points will determine the top 10 playoff drivers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the win, Heim gained 54 points and moved to second place in the Truck Series points table with 123 points. Ty Majeski finished fourth at Vegas. He gained 44 points and moved to the top spot in the Truck Series points table with 128 points.

With a P7 finish, the defending winner of the event, Rajah Caruth, moved to 18th place in the 2025 Truck points table with 53 points. Grant Enfinger gained 35 points after finishing second at Las Vegas. He moved to third place in the standings with 120 points.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Enfinger is followed by Chandler Smith, Stewart Friesen, Ben Rhodes, Tyler Ankrum, Giovanni Ruggiero, Daniel Hemric, and Tanner Gray to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Truck Series drivers’ standings after the Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Below is the list of 36 drivers in the NASCAR Truck Series standings after the third race of the 2025 season:

Ad

Ty Majeski - 128 Corey Heim - 123 Grant Enfinger - 120 Chandler Smith - 120 Stewart Friesen - 107 Ben Rhodes - 95 Tyler Ankrum - 87 Giovanni Ruggiero # - 86 Daniel Hemric - 86 Tanner Gray - 77 Layne Riggs - 74 Jake Garcia - 73 Bayley Currey - 68 Kaden Honeycutt - 66 Matt Crafton - 63 Jack Wood - 57 Andres Perez de Lara # - 55 Rajah Caruth - 53 Matt Mills - 53 Frankie Muniz # - 51 Dawson Sutton # - 50 Spencer Boyd - 48 Josh Reaume - 47 Connor Mosack # - 46 Toni Breidinger # - 38 Luke Fenhaus - 37 Jason White - 29 Johnny Sauter - 29 Timmy Hill - 26 Norm Benning - 21 Nathan Byrd - 20 Justin Carroll - 9 Stephen Mallozzi - 6 Keith Mcgee - 5 Clay Greenfield - 4 Parker Kligerman - 1

Watch 2025 NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday, March 21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback