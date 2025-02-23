NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Driver points standings after Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch became the second different winner of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season after winning Saturday’s Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in a photo finish.

In a thriller Truck Series race at Atlanta, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion pulled ahead of Stewart Friesen about 20 yards from the finish line, crossing the finish line 0.017 seconds ahead of him. The win marked his 67th career victory in the Truck Series.

According to their finishes in the 2025 Fr8 208, drivers received points, and these points will determine the top-10 playoff drivers after the regular season.

CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger finished tenth and gained 44 points. He moved to the top position in the Truck Series drivers' standings with 85 points.

Last week's winner, Corey Heim, finished 23rd at Atlanta. He gained 20 points and holds fourth place in the points table with 69 points.

Stewart Friesen, who finished runner-up, gained 43 points and moved to seventh place in the points table with 62 points.

With a P8 finish, the defending Truck Series champion Ty Majeski gained 38 points. He moved to second place in the points table with 84 points.

Majeski is followed by Chandler Smith, Corey Heim, Ben Rhodes, Gio Ruggiero, Stewart Friesen, Daniel Hemric, Jake Garcia, and Jack Wood to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Fr8 208

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 2025 Fr8 208:

Grant Enfinger - 85 Ty Majeski - 84 Chandler Smith – 79 Corey Heim - 69 Ben Rhodes - 66 Gio Ruggiero - 62 Stewart Friesen - 62 Daniel Hemric - 62 Jake Garcia - 53 Jack Wood - 50 Bayley Currey - 49 Tanner Gray - 43 Layne Riggs - 42 Tyler Ankrum - 41 Kaden Honeycutt - 39 Frankie Muniz - 38 Josh Reaume - 38 Spencer Boyd - 36 Andres Perez de Lara - 35 Matt Crafton - 35 Matt Mills - 32 Dawson Sutton - 32 Connor Mosack – 29 Luke Fenhaus - 23 Toni Breidinger - 22 Rajah Caruth - 19 Nathan Byrd - 12 Justin Carroll – 9 Keith McGee - 5 Clay Greenfield – 4 Parker Klingerman - 1 Kyle Busch - 0

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the third race of the season on March 14, 2025.

