NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Driver points standings after Fresh from Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway

The results of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season opener, Fresh From Florida 250, came down to the disqualification of Parker Kligerman at Daytona International Speedway. Kligerman, who initially won the race failed post-race inspection after his truck found too low at both sides at the rear.

Ad

Kligerman’s disqualification promoted runner-up Corey Heim as the winner of the 2025 Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona. After the post-race inspection, Heim was thankful for the victory but expressed sympathy for #75 driver’s misfortune.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series opener, the Fresh from Florida 250, has been done and dusted. On behalf of drivers’ finishes in the Friday’s final result standings, they received points that will determine the top-10 playoff drivers after the regular season.

The victory at the Fresh from Florida 250 earned Corey Heim his spot in the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series playoffs, and he currently stands at the top of the points table with 49 points.

Ad

Meanwhile, Giovanni Ruggiero, who finished runner-up, gained 36 points and stands sixth in the points table.

With a P3 finish, ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski is in second place with 46 points in the standings. Ben Rhodes, who started on pole, finished 20th and stands seventh with 36 points.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Majeski is followed by Chandler Smith, Grant Enfinger, Daniel Hemric, Gio Ruggiero, Ben Rhodes, Jason A. White, Johnny Sauter, and Frankie Muniz to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers’ standings after the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona

Below is the list of 32 drivers in the Truck Series standings after the first race of the 2025 season:

Ad

Corey Heim - 49 Ty Majeski - 46 Chandler Smith - 45 Grant Enfinger - 41 Daniel Hemric - 37 Gio Ruggiero - 36 Ben Rhodes - 36 Jason A. White - 29 Johnny Sauter - 29 Frankie Muniz - 27 Timmy Hill - 26 Jake Garcia - 25 Layne Riggs - 25 Andres Perez de Lara - 25 Norm Benning - 21 Tanner Gray - 20 Matt Crafton - 20 Josh Reaume - 19 Stewart Friesen - 19 Jack Wood - 19 Spencer Boyd - 18 Bayley Currey - 16 Dawson Sutton - 12 Toni Breidinger - 9 Rajah Caruth - 9 Matt Mills - 8 Nathan Byrd - 6 Connor Mosack - 5 Clay Greenfield - 4 Tyler Ankrum - 3 Kaden Honeycutt - 2 Parker Kligerman - 1

Watch 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"