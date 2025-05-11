NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Driver points standings after Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series full-time driver Carson Hocevar became the latest winner of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season after winning Saturday’s (May 10) Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway. He emerged victorious after beating Layne Riggs in a dramatic battle on the final lap of the race. However, Riggs was disqualified in the post-race inspection.
Drivers received points based on their finishes in the 2025 Heart of Health Care 200. After the regular season, these points will determine the top 10 playoff drivers.
After securing a podium finish at Kansas, Corey Heim gained 44 points and maintained the top spot in the Truck Series points table with 412 points.
With a P17 finish, Chandler Smith gained 26 points and moved to second place in the Truck Series standings with 348 points.
Jake Garcia, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished seventh. He gained 30 points and moved to seventh position in the 2025 Truck points table with 274 points.
Defending NASCAR Truck Series champion Ty Majeski finished 14th and gained 23 points. He moved to seventh place in the standings with 274 points.
Chandler Smith stands second, followed by Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski, Jake Garcia, Kaden Honeycutt, Layne Riggs, and Ben Rhodes to round out the top 10 in the points standings.
NASCAR Truck Series drivers’ standings after the Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway
Below is the list of 38 drivers in the NASCAR Truck Series standings after the ninth race of the 2025 season:
- Corey Heim - 412
- Chandler Smith - 348
- Daniel Hemric - 327
- Tyler Ankrum - 312
- Grant Enfinger - 295
- Ty Majeski - 285
- Jake Garcia - 274
- Kaden Honeycutt - 256
- Layne Riggs - 248
- Ben Rhodes - 245
- Stewart Friesen - 236
- Giovanni Ruggiero # - 220
- Rajah Caruth - 220
- Tanner Gray - 216
- Matt Crafton - 202
- Jack Wood - 186
- Dawson Sutton # - 173
- Matt Mills - 173
- Andres Perez De Lara # - 166
- Connor Mosack # - 166
- Bayley Currey - 151
- Spencer Boyd - 142
- Toni Breidinger # - 121
- Frankie Muniz # - 109
- Nathan Byrd - 102
- Luke Fenhaus - 91
- Josh Reaume - 66
- Cody Dennison - 50
- Stefan Parsons - 44
- Timmy Hill - 42
- Justin Carroll - 42
- Parker Kligerman - 38
- Lawless Alan - 31
- Jason White - 29
- Norm Benning - 29
- Johnny Sauter - 29
- Luke Baldwin - 22
- Stephen Mallozzi - 15
Watch the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action next at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 16.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.