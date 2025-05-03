NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Driver points standings after SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim became the first three-time winner of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season after winning Friday’s (May 2) SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway. He emerged victorious after surviving double overtime against Daniel Hemric and Rajah Caruth in the chaotic race.

Ad

Drivers received points based on their finishes in the 2025 SpeedyCash.com 250. After the regular season, these points will determine the top 10 playoff drivers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following the Texas victory, Heim gained 56 points and maintained the top spot in the Truck Series points table with 368 points.

With a runner-up finish at Texas, Daniel Hemric gained 49 points and moved to third place in the Truck Series standings with 288 points.

Tyler Ankrum, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished fourth. He gained 36 points and moved to fourth position in the 2025 Truck points table with 286 points.

Ad

The defending NASCAR Truck Series champion, Ty Majeski, finished 10th and gained 34 points. He moved to fifth place in the standings with 262 points.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chandler Smith stands second, followed by Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, Ty Majeski, Grant Enfinger, Jake Garcia, Layne Riggs, Kaden Honeycutt, and Ben Rhodes to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Truck Series drivers’ standings after the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

Below is the list of 38 drivers in the NASCAR Truck Series standings after the eighth race of the 2025 season:

Ad

Corey Heim - 368 Chandler Smith - 322 Daniel Hemric - 288 Tyler Ankrum - 286 Ty Majeski - 262 Grant Enfinger - 250 Jake Garcia - 244 Layne Riggs - 242 Kaden Honeycutt - 220 Ben Rhodes - 215 Stewart Friesen - 204 Tanner Gray - 197 Rajah Caruth - 193 Gio Ruggiero - 187 Matt Crafton - 178 Jack Wood - 173 Dawson Sutton - 151 Andres Perez de Lara - 148 Matt Mills - 148 Connor Mosack - 146 Spencer Boyd - 128 Toni Breidinger - 104 Frankie Muniz - 100 Nathan Byrd - 94 Bayley Currey - 138 Luke Fenhaus - 91 Josh Reaume - 66 Stefan Parsons - 44 Timmy Hill - 42 Justin Carroll - 42 Parker Kligerman - 38 Cody Dennison - 35 Lawless Alan - 31 Jason A. White - 29 Norm Benning - 29 Johnny Sauter - 29 Luke Baldwin - 15 Stephen Mallozzi - 15

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action next at Kansas Speedway on May 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.