NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Driver points standings after SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 03, 2025 12:30 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 (Source: Imagn)

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim became the first three-time winner of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season after winning Friday’s (May 2) SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway. He emerged victorious after surviving double overtime against Daniel Hemric and Rajah Caruth in the chaotic race.

Ad

Drivers received points based on their finishes in the 2025 SpeedyCash.com 250. After the regular season, these points will determine the top 10 playoff drivers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following the Texas victory, Heim gained 56 points and maintained the top spot in the Truck Series points table with 368 points.

With a runner-up finish at Texas, Daniel Hemric gained 49 points and moved to third place in the Truck Series standings with 288 points.

Tyler Ankrum, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished fourth. He gained 36 points and moved to fourth position in the 2025 Truck points table with 286 points.

Ad

The defending NASCAR Truck Series champion, Ty Majeski, finished 10th and gained 34 points. He moved to fifth place in the standings with 262 points.

Ad

Chandler Smith stands second, followed by Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, Ty Majeski, Grant Enfinger, Jake Garcia, Layne Riggs, Kaden Honeycutt, and Ben Rhodes to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Truck Series drivers’ standings after the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

Below is the list of 38 drivers in the NASCAR Truck Series standings after the eighth race of the 2025 season:

Ad
  1. Corey Heim - 368
  2. Chandler Smith - 322
  3. Daniel Hemric - 288
  4. Tyler Ankrum - 286
  5. Ty Majeski - 262
  6. Grant Enfinger - 250
  7. Jake Garcia - 244
  8. Layne Riggs - 242
  9. Kaden Honeycutt - 220
  10. Ben Rhodes - 215
  11. Stewart Friesen - 204
  12. Tanner Gray - 197
  13. Rajah Caruth - 193
  14. Gio Ruggiero - 187
  15. Matt Crafton - 178
  16. Jack Wood - 173
  17. Dawson Sutton - 151
  18. Andres Perez de Lara - 148
  19. Matt Mills - 148
  20. Connor Mosack - 146
  21. Spencer Boyd - 128
  22. Toni Breidinger - 104
  23. Frankie Muniz - 100
  24. Nathan Byrd - 94
  25. Bayley Currey - 138
  26. Luke Fenhaus - 91
  27. Josh Reaume - 66
  28. Stefan Parsons - 44
  29. Timmy Hill - 42
  30. Justin Carroll - 42
  31. Parker Kligerman - 38
  32. Cody Dennison - 35
  33. Lawless Alan - 31
  34. Jason A. White - 29
  35. Norm Benning - 29
  36. Johnny Sauter - 29
  37. Luke Baldwin - 15
  38. Stephen Mallozzi - 15

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action next at Kansas Speedway on May 10.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications