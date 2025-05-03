NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Driver points standings after SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim became the first three-time winner of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season after winning Friday’s (May 2) SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway. He emerged victorious after surviving double overtime against Daniel Hemric and Rajah Caruth in the chaotic race.
Drivers received points based on their finishes in the 2025 SpeedyCash.com 250. After the regular season, these points will determine the top 10 playoff drivers.
Following the Texas victory, Heim gained 56 points and maintained the top spot in the Truck Series points table with 368 points.
With a runner-up finish at Texas, Daniel Hemric gained 49 points and moved to third place in the Truck Series standings with 288 points.
Tyler Ankrum, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished fourth. He gained 36 points and moved to fourth position in the 2025 Truck points table with 286 points.
The defending NASCAR Truck Series champion, Ty Majeski, finished 10th and gained 34 points. He moved to fifth place in the standings with 262 points.
Chandler Smith stands second, followed by Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, Ty Majeski, Grant Enfinger, Jake Garcia, Layne Riggs, Kaden Honeycutt, and Ben Rhodes to round out the top 10 in the points standings.
NASCAR Truck Series drivers’ standings after the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway
Below is the list of 38 drivers in the NASCAR Truck Series standings after the eighth race of the 2025 season:
- Corey Heim - 368
- Chandler Smith - 322
- Daniel Hemric - 288
- Tyler Ankrum - 286
- Ty Majeski - 262
- Grant Enfinger - 250
- Jake Garcia - 244
- Layne Riggs - 242
- Kaden Honeycutt - 220
- Ben Rhodes - 215
- Stewart Friesen - 204
- Tanner Gray - 197
- Rajah Caruth - 193
- Gio Ruggiero - 187
- Matt Crafton - 178
- Jack Wood - 173
- Dawson Sutton - 151
- Andres Perez de Lara - 148
- Matt Mills - 148
- Connor Mosack - 146
- Spencer Boyd - 128
- Toni Breidinger - 104
- Frankie Muniz - 100
- Nathan Byrd - 94
- Bayley Currey - 138
- Luke Fenhaus - 91
- Josh Reaume - 66
- Stefan Parsons - 44
- Timmy Hill - 42
- Justin Carroll - 42
- Parker Kligerman - 38
- Cody Dennison - 35
- Lawless Alan - 31
- Jason A. White - 29
- Norm Benning - 29
- Johnny Sauter - 29
- Luke Baldwin - 15
- Stephen Mallozzi - 15
Watch the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action next at Kansas Speedway on May 10.
