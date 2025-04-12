NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Driver points standings after Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Front Row Motorsports driver Chandler Smith became the fifth different winner of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season after winning Friday’s (April 11) Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. He emerged victorious after taking the lead from Corey Heim on a restart with 13 laps to go and remained unbeaten to cross the finish line in P1.

Ad

Drivers received points based on their finishes in the 2025 Weather Guard Truck Race. After the regular season, these points will determine the top 10 playoff drivers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following the Bristol victory, Smith locked his playoff spot and gained 59 points. He moved to second place in the Truck Series points table with 252 points.

With a P3 finish at Bristol, Corey Heim gained 41 points and maintained the top spot in the Truck Series points table with 270 points.

With a fourth-place finish, Tyler Ankrum gained 46 points and moved to fourth from sixth position in the 2025 Truck points table with 210 points.

The defending NASCAR Truck Series champion, Ty Majeski, had a DNF result and gained just four points. He moved to third place in the points standings with 213 points.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Majeski is followed by Tyler Ankrum, Daniel Hemric, Layne Riggs, Grant Enfinger, Stewart Friesen, Ben Rhodes, and Jake Garcia to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Truck Series drivers’ standings after the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Below is the list of 38 drivers in the NASCAR Truck Series standings after the sixth race of the 2025 season:

Ad

Corey Heim - 270 Chandler Smith - 252 Ty Majeski - 213 Tyler Ankrum - 210 Daniel Hemric - 205 Layne Riggs - 186 Grant Enfinger - 182 Stewart Friesen - 177 Ben Rhodes - 174 Jake Garcia - 172 Kaden Honeycutt - 167 Tanner Gray - 148 Giovanni Ruggiero # - 146 Rajah Caruth - 126 Matt Crafton - 126 Jack Wood - 117 Andres Perez De Lara # - 115 Matt Mills - 115 Dawson Sutton # - 105 Connor Mosack # - 103 Bayley Currey - 92 Spencer Boyd - 84 Frankie Muniz # - 74 Toni Breidinger # - 74 Luke Fenhaus - 69 Nathan Byrd - 48 Josh Reaume - 47 Justin Carroll - 39 Lawless Alan - 31 Jason White - 29 Johnny Sauter - 29 Norm Benning - 27 Timmy Hill - 26 Parker Kligerman - 24 Stefan Parsons - 19 Luke Baldwin - 15 Matthew Gould - 14 Keith Mcgee - 12

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Rockingham Speedway on Friday, April 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More