NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Driver points standings after Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Front Row Motorsports driver Chandler Smith became the fifth different winner of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season after winning Friday’s (April 11) Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. He emerged victorious after taking the lead from Corey Heim on a restart with 13 laps to go and remained unbeaten to cross the finish line in P1.
Drivers received points based on their finishes in the 2025 Weather Guard Truck Race. After the regular season, these points will determine the top 10 playoff drivers.
Following the Bristol victory, Smith locked his playoff spot and gained 59 points. He moved to second place in the Truck Series points table with 252 points.
With a P3 finish at Bristol, Corey Heim gained 41 points and maintained the top spot in the Truck Series points table with 270 points.
With a fourth-place finish, Tyler Ankrum gained 46 points and moved to fourth from sixth position in the 2025 Truck points table with 210 points.
The defending NASCAR Truck Series champion, Ty Majeski, had a DNF result and gained just four points. He moved to third place in the points standings with 213 points.
Majeski is followed by Tyler Ankrum, Daniel Hemric, Layne Riggs, Grant Enfinger, Stewart Friesen, Ben Rhodes, and Jake Garcia to round out the top 10 in the points standings.
NASCAR Truck Series drivers’ standings after the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
Below is the list of 38 drivers in the NASCAR Truck Series standings after the sixth race of the 2025 season:
- Corey Heim - 270
- Chandler Smith - 252
- Ty Majeski - 213
- Tyler Ankrum - 210
- Daniel Hemric - 205
- Layne Riggs - 186
- Grant Enfinger - 182
- Stewart Friesen - 177
- Ben Rhodes - 174
- Jake Garcia - 172
- Kaden Honeycutt - 167
- Tanner Gray - 148
- Giovanni Ruggiero # - 146
- Rajah Caruth - 126
- Matt Crafton - 126
- Jack Wood - 117
- Andres Perez De Lara # - 115
- Matt Mills - 115
- Dawson Sutton # - 105
- Connor Mosack # - 103
- Bayley Currey - 92
- Spencer Boyd - 84
- Frankie Muniz # - 74
- Toni Breidinger # - 74
- Luke Fenhaus - 69
- Nathan Byrd - 48
- Josh Reaume - 47
- Justin Carroll - 39
- Lawless Alan - 31
- Jason White - 29
- Johnny Sauter - 29
- Norm Benning - 27
- Timmy Hill - 26
- Parker Kligerman - 24
- Stefan Parsons - 19
- Luke Baldwin - 15
- Matthew Gould - 14
- Keith Mcgee - 12
Watch the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Rockingham Speedway on Friday, April 18.