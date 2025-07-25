NASCAR Truck Series at Indianapolis Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for TSport 200

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 25, 2025 21:48 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Indianapolis (Source: Getty Images)

After the LiUNA! 150, the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg, Indiana. The 2025 TSport 200, the season’s 16th race, will be telecast live on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, July 25.

The 16th race of the 2025 Truck Series season will be contested on a 0.686-mile-long track. A total of 34 drivers will compete in a 137.2-mile event. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series’ starting lineup for the TSport 200 on X.

Who is on pole for the TSport 200?

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim clinched the TSport pole at Indianapolis after Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series qualifying was cancelled due to inclement weather. It marked his sixth pole of the season.

Now, the starting lineup for the TSport 200 will be set by the NASCAR Performance Metric Formula. It means the lineup will be set based on the last Truck Series ’race, the weighted average owned finish (70%), and the overall owner point position for the Cup (30%).

Heim is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Truck Series Dover race, and the defending series champion, Ty Majeski, will join him in the front row.

They will be followed by Chandler Smith, Gio Ruggiero, and Ben Rhodes in the top five. Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, Grant Enfinger, Luke Fenhaus, and Kaden Honeycutt complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the TSport 200.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200 starting lineup

Following are the starting positions for the 34-Truck Series grid at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:

  1. #11 - Corey Heim
  2. #98 - Ty Majeski
  3. #38 - Chandler Smith
  4. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  5. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  6. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  7. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  8. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  9. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  10. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  11. #34 - Layne Riggs
  12. #44 - Ross Chastain
  13. #1 - Brent Crews
  14. #07 - Brenden Queen
  15. #15 - Tanner Gray
  16. #7 - Corey Day
  17. #81 - Connor Mosack
  18. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  19. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  20. #88 - Matt Crafton
  21. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  22. #13 - Jake Garcia
  23. #02 - Jayson Alexander
  24. #91 - Jack Wood
  25. #42 - Matt Mills
  26. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  27. #2 - Cody Dennison
  28. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  29. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  30. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  31. #22 - AJ Waller
  32. #20 - Jordan Anderson
  33. #6 - Norm Benning
  34. #74 - Boston Oliver
  35. #35 - Greg Van Alst

Fans can catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park today for the Truck Series TSport 200 at 8 pm ET.

