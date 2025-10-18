NASCAR Truck Series Playoff Picture 2025: Updated driver points standings after Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway

Tricon Garage driver Gio Ruggiero secured his career-first NASCAR Truck Series victory after winning Friday’s (October 17) Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway.Ruggiero survived two-lap overtime and held off his teammate Corey Heim to cross the finish line in P1.NASCAR Truck drivers receive points based on their finishes after every race, and these points are crucial to advance to the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway.With the runner-up finish, Corey Heim gained 45 points and maintained the top spot in the Truck Series playoff points table with 3167 points.Rajah Caruth, who finished ninth, gained 46 points and moved to second place in the NASCAR Truck Series points table with 3096 points. He is 14 points above the cutline.The defending series champion, Ty Majeski, finished third and gained 34 points. He stands third in the points table with 3090 points. He is -5 points behind the cutline, as only one race is left in the Round of 8 playoffs.Kaden Honeycutt, who started infifth place, couldn’t take much advantage of the position and ended up finishing 10th. He gained 41 points and moved to fourth place in the points table with 3087 points. He is five points behind the elimination line.Rajah Caruth, who stands second, is followed by Tyler Ankrum, Kaden Honeycutt, Ty Majeski, Layne Riggs, Daniel Hemric, Grant Enfinger, Chandler Smith, and Jake Garcia to round out the top 10 in the points standings.NASCAR Truck Series drivers' standings after Love’s RV Stop 225 at TalladegaBelow is the list of 38 drivers in the Truck Series standings after the fifth playoff race of the 2025 season:Corey Heim - 3167Rajah Caruth - 3096Tyler Ankrum - 3090Kaden Honeycutt - 3087Ty Majeski - 3082Layne Riggs - 3081Daniel Hemric - 3055Grant Enfinger - 3047Chandler Smith - 3047Jake Garcia - 2093Giovanni Ruggiero - 666Ben Rhodes - 600Tanner Gray - 531Connor Mosack - 497Matt Crafton - 462Andres Perez de Lara - 456Dawson Sutton - 426Matt Mills - 420Stewart Friesen - 397Jack Wood - 392Spencer Boyd - 334Bayley Currey - 283Toni Breidinger - 268Luke Fenhaus - 231Frankie Muniz - 224Corey LaJoie - 215Brent Crews - 193Nathan Byrd - 163Timmy Hill - 139Parker Kligerman - 106Josh Reaume - 104Stefan Parsons - 93Luke Baldwin - 71Cody Dennison - 65Norm Benning - 57Patrick Emerling - 49Justin Carroll - 46Conner Jones - 41Watch the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Martinsville Speedway.