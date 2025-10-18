  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series Playoff Picture 2025: Updated driver points standings after Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 18, 2025 11:59 GMT
NASCAR Truck Series Love's RV Stop 225 at Talladega (Source: Getty Images)

Tricon Garage driver Gio Ruggiero secured his career-first NASCAR Truck Series victory after winning Friday’s (October 17) Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Ruggiero survived two-lap overtime and held off his teammate Corey Heim to cross the finish line in P1.

NASCAR Truck drivers receive points based on their finishes after every race, and these points are crucial to advance to the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway.

With the runner-up finish, Corey Heim gained 45 points and maintained the top spot in the Truck Series playoff points table with 3167 points.

Rajah Caruth, who finished ninth, gained 46 points and moved to second place in the NASCAR Truck Series points table with 3096 points. He is 14 points above the cutline.

The defending series champion, Ty Majeski, finished third and gained 34 points. He stands third in the points table with 3090 points. He is -5 points behind the cutline, as only one race is left in the Round of 8 playoffs.

Kaden Honeycutt, who started infifth place, couldn’t take much advantage of the position and ended up finishing 10th. He gained 41 points and moved to fourth place in the points table with 3087 points. He is five points behind the elimination line.

Rajah Caruth, who stands second, is followed by Tyler Ankrum, Kaden Honeycutt, Ty Majeski, Layne Riggs, Daniel Hemric, Grant Enfinger, Chandler Smith, and Jake Garcia to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Truck Series drivers' standings after Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega

Below is the list of 38 drivers in the Truck Series standings after the fifth playoff race of the 2025 season:

  1. Corey Heim - 3167
  2. Rajah Caruth - 3096
  3. Tyler Ankrum - 3090
  4. Kaden Honeycutt - 3087
  5. Ty Majeski - 3082
  6. Layne Riggs - 3081
  7. Daniel Hemric - 3055
  8. Grant Enfinger - 3047
  9. Chandler Smith - 3047
  10. Jake Garcia - 2093
  11. Giovanni Ruggiero - 666
  12. Ben Rhodes - 600
  13. Tanner Gray - 531
  14. Connor Mosack - 497
  15. Matt Crafton - 462
  16. Andres Perez de Lara - 456
  17. Dawson Sutton - 426
  18. Matt Mills - 420
  19. Stewart Friesen - 397
  20. Jack Wood - 392
  21. Spencer Boyd - 334
  22. Bayley Currey - 283
  23. Toni Breidinger - 268
  24. Luke Fenhaus - 231
  25. Frankie Muniz - 224
  26. Corey LaJoie - 215
  27. Brent Crews - 193
  28. Nathan Byrd - 163
  29. Timmy Hill - 139
  30. Parker Kligerman - 106
  31. Josh Reaume - 104
  32. Stefan Parsons - 93
  33. Luke Baldwin - 71
  34. Cody Dennison - 65
  35. Norm Benning - 57
  36. Patrick Emerling - 49
  37. Justin Carroll - 46
  38. Conner Jones - 41

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport.

Edited by Yash Soni
