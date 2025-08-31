  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • NASCAR Truck Series Playoff Picture 2025: Updated driver points standings after Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Truck Series Playoff Picture 2025: Updated driver points standings after Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 31, 2025 15:24 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Dead On Tools 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series poinst table after playoff opener (Source: Imagn)

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim secured his eighth win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season after winning Friday’s (August 29) Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway.

Ad

Heim took the lead on Lap 128 and held off Daniel Hemric in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.

NASCAR Truck drivers receive points based on their finishes after every race, and these points are crucial to advance to the championship race.

With the win, Heim gained 59 points and moved to the top position in the Truck Series playoff points table with 2124 points.

Daniel Hemric, who finished runner-up, gained 49 points and moved to third place in the NASCAR Truck Series points table with 2060 points.

Ad
Trending

The defending series champion, Ty Majeski, finished fourth and gained 33 points. He stands sixth in the points table with 2043 points.

Layne Riggs, who started on the pole, couldn’t take advantage of the position and ended up finishing 17th. He gained 39 points and stands second in the 2025 NASCAR Truck points table with 59 points, behind Heim.

Ad

Riggs is followed by Daniel Hemric, Grant Enfinger, Tyler Ankrum, Ty Majeski, Rajah Caruth, Jake Garcia, Chandler Smith, and Kaden Honeycutt to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Truck Series drivers' standings after Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington

Below is the list of 38 drivers in the Truck Series standings after the first playoff race of the 2025 season:

Ad
  1. Corey Heim - 2124
  2. Layne Riggs - 2065
  3. Daniel Hemric - 2060
  4. Grant Enfinger- 2057
  5. Tyler Ankrum - 2049
  6. Ty Majeski - 2043
  7. Rajah Caruth - 2031
  8. Jake Garcia - 2029
  9. Chandler Smith - 2027
  10. Kaden Honeycutt - 2022
  11. Ben Rhodes - 517
  12. Giovanni Ruggiero - 506
  13. Tanner Gray - 461
  14. Connor Mosack - 409
  15. Stewart Friesen - 397
  16. Matt Crafton - 380
  17. Andres Perez De Lara - 366
  18. Matt Mills - 345
  19. Jack Wood - 331
  20. Dawson Sutton - 321
  21. Spencer Boyd - 269
  22. Toni Breidinger - 234
  23. Bayley Currey - 214
  24. Luke Fenhaus - 211
  25. Frankie Muniz - 207
  26. Nathan Byrd - 144
  27. Timmy Hill - 118
  28. Brent Crews - 109
  29. Corey LaJoie - 89
  30. Stefan Parsons - 81
  31. Josh Reaume - 78
  32. Luke Baldwin - 71
  33. Parker Kligerman - 70
  34. Cody Dennison - 65
  35. Norm Benning - 46
  36. Justin S Carroll - 46
  37. Lawless Alan - 40
  38. Patrick Emerling - 40

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications