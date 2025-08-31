NASCAR Truck Series Playoff Picture 2025: Updated driver points standings after Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim secured his eighth win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season after winning Friday’s (August 29) Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway.Heim took the lead on Lap 128 and held off Daniel Hemric in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.NASCAR Truck drivers receive points based on their finishes after every race, and these points are crucial to advance to the championship race.With the win, Heim gained 59 points and moved to the top position in the Truck Series playoff points table with 2124 points.Daniel Hemric, who finished runner-up, gained 49 points and moved to third place in the NASCAR Truck Series points table with 2060 points.The defending series champion, Ty Majeski, finished fourth and gained 33 points. He stands sixth in the points table with 2043 points.Layne Riggs, who started on the pole, couldn’t take advantage of the position and ended up finishing 17th. He gained 39 points and stands second in the 2025 NASCAR Truck points table with 59 points, behind Heim.Riggs is followed by Daniel Hemric, Grant Enfinger, Tyler Ankrum, Ty Majeski, Rajah Caruth, Jake Garcia, Chandler Smith, and Kaden Honeycutt to round out the top 10 in the points standings.NASCAR Truck Series drivers' standings after Sober or Slammer 200 at DarlingtonBelow is the list of 38 drivers in the Truck Series standings after the first playoff race of the 2025 season:Corey Heim - 2124Layne Riggs - 2065Daniel Hemric - 2060Grant Enfinger- 2057Tyler Ankrum - 2049Ty Majeski - 2043Rajah Caruth - 2031Jake Garcia - 2029Chandler Smith - 2027Kaden Honeycutt - 2022Ben Rhodes - 517Giovanni Ruggiero - 506Tanner Gray - 461Connor Mosack - 409Stewart Friesen - 397Matt Crafton - 380Andres Perez De Lara - 366Matt Mills - 345Jack Wood - 331Dawson Sutton - 321Spencer Boyd - 269Toni Breidinger - 234Bayley Currey - 214Luke Fenhaus - 211Frankie Muniz - 207Nathan Byrd - 144Timmy Hill - 118Brent Crews - 109Corey LaJoie - 89Stefan Parsons - 81Josh Reaume - 78Luke Baldwin - 71Parker Kligerman - 70Cody Dennison - 65Norm Benning - 46Justin S Carroll - 46Lawless Alan - 40Patrick Emerling - 40Watch the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.