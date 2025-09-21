  • NASCAR
NASCAR Truck Series Playoff Picture 2025: Updated driver points standings after Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 21, 2025 15:14 GMT
NASCAR: CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at New Hampshire - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series Race at New Hampshire (Source: Imagn)

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim secured his ninth win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season after winning Saturday’s (September 20) Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Heim dominated the race from the pole, leading a race-high 124 laps before beating Chandler Smith in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.

NASCAR Truck drivers receive points based on their finishes after every race, and these points are crucial to advance to the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway.

With the win, Heim gained 61 points. He moved to the top spot in the Truck Series playoff points table with 3079 points.

Layne Riggs, who finished third, gained 41 points and moved to second place in the NASCAR Truck Series points table with 3032 points. He is 47 points behind points table topper Heim.

The defending series champion, Ty Majeski, finished fifth and gained 40 points. He stands fourth in the points table with 3010 points.

Chandler Smith, who started on the front row, couldn’t take much advantage of the position and ended up finishing second. He gained 52 points but fell 10 points short of advancing to the Round of 8 playoffs.

Riggs, who stands second, is followed by Daniel Hemric, Ty Majeski, Tyler Ankrum, Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, Kaden Honeycutt, Chandler Smith, and Jake Garcia to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Truck Series drivers' standings after Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire

Below is the list of 38 drivers in the Truck Series standings after the third playoff race of the 2025 season:

  1. Corey Heim - 3079
  2. Layne Riggs - 3032
  3. Daniel Hemric - 3011
  4. Ty Majeski - 3010
  5. Tyler Ankrum - 3010
  6. Grant Enfinger - 3007
  7. Rajah Caruth - 3005
  8. Kaden Honeycutt - 3003
  9. Chandler Smith - 2086
  10. Jake Garcia - 2071
  11. Giovanni Ruggiero - 577
  12. Ben Rhodes - 571
  13. Tanner Gray - 500
  14. Connor Mosack - 444
  15. Andres Perez de Lara - 431
  16. Matt Crafton - 418
  17. Stewart Friesen - 397
  18. Matt Mills - 380
  19. Dawson Sutton - 366
  20. Jack Wood - 361
  21. Spencer Boyd - 295
  22. Toni Breidinger - 257
  23. Bayley Currey - 252
  24. Luke Fenhaus - 211
  25. Frankie Muniz - 207
  26. Corey LaJoie - 151
  27. Brent Crews - 145
  28. Nathan Byrd - 144
  29. Timmy Hill - 118
  30. Stefan Parsons - 93
  31. Parker Kligerman - 93
  32. Josh Reaume - 87
  33. Luke Baldwin - 71
  34. Cody Dennison - 65
  35. Norm Benning - 52
  36. Patrick Emerling - 49
  37. Justin Carroll - 46
  38. Conner Jones - 41

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

