NASCAR Truck Series Playoff Picture 2025: Updated driver points standings after Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim secured his ninth win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season after winning Saturday’s (September 20) Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.Heim dominated the race from the pole, leading a race-high 124 laps before beating Chandler Smith in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.NASCAR Truck drivers receive points based on their finishes after every race, and these points are crucial to advance to the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway.With the win, Heim gained 61 points. He moved to the top spot in the Truck Series playoff points table with 3079 points.Layne Riggs, who finished third, gained 41 points and moved to second place in the NASCAR Truck Series points table with 3032 points. He is 47 points behind points table topper Heim.The defending series champion, Ty Majeski, finished fifth and gained 40 points. He stands fourth in the points table with 3010 points.Chandler Smith, who started on the front row, couldn’t take much advantage of the position and ended up finishing second. He gained 52 points but fell 10 points short of advancing to the Round of 8 playoffs.Riggs, who stands second, is followed by Daniel Hemric, Ty Majeski, Tyler Ankrum, Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, Kaden Honeycutt, Chandler Smith, and Jake Garcia to round out the top 10 in the points standings.NASCAR Truck Series drivers' standings after Team EJP 175 at New HampshireBelow is the list of 38 drivers in the Truck Series standings after the third playoff race of the 2025 season:Corey Heim - 3079Layne Riggs - 3032Daniel Hemric - 3011Ty Majeski - 3010Tyler Ankrum - 3010Grant Enfinger - 3007Rajah Caruth - 3005Kaden Honeycutt - 3003Chandler Smith - 2086Jake Garcia - 2071Giovanni Ruggiero - 577Ben Rhodes - 571Tanner Gray - 500Connor Mosack - 444Andres Perez de Lara - 431Matt Crafton - 418Stewart Friesen - 397Matt Mills - 380Dawson Sutton - 366Jack Wood - 361Spencer Boyd - 295Toni Breidinger - 257Bayley Currey - 252Luke Fenhaus - 211Frankie Muniz - 207Corey LaJoie - 151Brent Crews - 145Nathan Byrd - 144Timmy Hill - 118Stefan Parsons - 93Parker Kligerman - 93Josh Reaume - 87Luke Baldwin - 71Cody Dennison - 65Norm Benning - 52Patrick Emerling - 49Justin Carroll - 46Conner Jones - 41Watch the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.