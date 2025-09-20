Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at New Hampshire? Full results from the 2025 Team EJP 175

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 20, 2025 19:20 GMT
NASCAR: CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at New Hampshire - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series Race at New Hampshire (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Team EJP 175 has finally concluded. The 21st race of the season started at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 20, and lasted two hours, six minutes, and 12 seconds. It took place at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with 36 entries.

The Team EJP 175 saw three lead changes between two drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #11 Toyota for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim secured his ninth win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season in a third playoff race at New Hampshire. The result of the Round of 10 elimination race sets the Round of 8 field.

Heim, who started on pole, dominated the race, sweeping both stages and leading 124 of 175 laps. He held off the charge of Front Row Motorsports’ Chandler Smith in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.

The 23-year-old driver from Marietta, Georgia, crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.823 ahead of Smith to take the checkered flag. The win marked the 20th of Heim’s NASCAR Truck Series career.

Meanwhile, Chandler Smith, who needed to win this race to advance to the Round of 8 playoffs, finished runner-up, followed by Layne Riggs, Gio Ruggiero, and Grant Enfinger in the top five.

The defending series champion, Ty Majeski, Kaden Honeycutt, Corey LaJoie, Christian Eckes, and Rajah Caruth completed the top 10 in the 36-driver field.

Chandler Smith and Jake Garcia are the two drivers who were eliminated from the playoffs.

NASCAR 2025 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway final results

Here are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

  1. #11 - Corey Heim (P)
  2. #38 - Chandler Smith (P)
  3. #34 - Layne Riggs (P)
  4. #17 - Gio Ruggiero #
  5. #98 - Ty Majeski (P)
  6. #9 - Grant Enfinger (P)
  7. #52 - Kaden Honeycutt (P)
  8. #77 - Corey LaJoie
  9. #16 - Christian Eckes (i)
  10. #71 - Rajah Caruth (P)
  11. #18 - Tyler Ankrum (P)
  12. #19 - Daniel Hemric (P)
  13. #62 - Michael Christopher Jr.
  14. #26 - Dawson Sutton #
  15. #44 - Andres Perez de Lara #
  16. #13 - Jake Garcia (P)
  17. #1 - Brent Crews
  18. #45 - Bayley Currey
  19. #20 - Mason Massey (i)
  20. #22 - Blake Lothian
  21. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  22. #91 - Jack Wood
  23. #42 - Matt Mills
  24. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  25. #5 - Toni Breidinger #
  26. #88 - Matt Crafton
  27. #33 - Tyler Tomassi (I)
  28. #7 - Patrick Emerling
  29. #15 - Tanner Gray
  30. #69 - Derek White
  31. #41 - Conner Jones
  32. #02 - Jayson Alexander
  33. #74 - Caleb Costner
  34. #6 - Norm Benning
  35. #2 - Stephen Mallozzi
  36. #81 - Connor Mosack

Catch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the fourth playoff race of the season on October 3.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
