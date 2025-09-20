Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at New Hampshire? Full results from the 2025 Team EJP 175

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Team EJP 175 has finally concluded. The 21st race of the season started at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 20, and lasted two hours, six minutes, and 12 seconds. It took place at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, with 36 entries.The Team EJP 175 saw three lead changes between two drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?Driving the #11 Toyota for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim secured his ninth win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season in a third playoff race at New Hampshire. The result of the Round of 10 elimination race sets the Round of 8 field.Heim, who started on pole, dominated the race, sweeping both stages and leading 124 of 175 laps. He held off the charge of Front Row Motorsports’ Chandler Smith in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.The 23-year-old driver from Marietta, Georgia, crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.823 ahead of Smith to take the checkered flag. The win marked the 20th of Heim’s NASCAR Truck Series career.Meanwhile, Chandler Smith, who needed to win this race to advance to the Round of 8 playoffs, finished runner-up, followed by Layne Riggs, Gio Ruggiero, and Grant Enfinger in the top five.The defending series champion, Ty Majeski, Kaden Honeycutt, Corey LaJoie, Christian Eckes, and Rajah Caruth completed the top 10 in the 36-driver field.Chandler Smith and Jake Garcia are the two drivers who were eliminated from the playoffs.NASCAR 2025 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway final resultsHere are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:#11 - Corey Heim (P)#38 - Chandler Smith (P)#34 - Layne Riggs (P)#17 - Gio Ruggiero ##98 - Ty Majeski (P)#9 - Grant Enfinger (P)#52 - Kaden Honeycutt (P)#77 - Corey LaJoie#16 - Christian Eckes (i)#71 - Rajah Caruth (P)#18 - Tyler Ankrum (P)#19 - Daniel Hemric (P)#62 - Michael Christopher Jr.#26 - Dawson Sutton ##44 - Andres Perez de Lara ##13 - Jake Garcia (P)#1 - Brent Crews#45 - Bayley Currey#20 - Mason Massey (i)#22 - Blake Lothian#76 - Spencer Boyd#91 - Jack Wood#42 - Matt Mills#99 - Ben Rhodes#5 - Toni Breidinger ##88 - Matt Crafton#33 - Tyler Tomassi (I)#7 - Patrick Emerling#15 - Tanner Gray#69 - Derek White#41 - Conner Jones#02 - Jayson Alexander#74 - Caleb Costner#6 - Norm Benning#2 - Stephen Mallozzi#81 - Connor MosackCatch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the fourth playoff race of the season on October 3.