NASCAR Truck Series Playoff Picture 2025: Updated driver points standings after UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs secured his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season after winning Thursday’s (September 11) UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Riggs took the lead on Lap 142 and held off former Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.

NASCAR Truck drivers receive points based on their finishes after every race, and these points are crucial to advance to the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway.

With the win, Riggs locked his Round of 8 spot and gained 51 points. He moved to second spot in the Truck Series playoff points table with 2116 points.

Ben Rhodes, who finished runner-up, gained 41 points and moved to 11th place in the NASCAR Truck Series points table with 558 points.

The defending series champion, Ty Majeski, finished fourth and gained 47 points. He stands fourth in the points table with 2090 points.

Corey Heim, who started on the front row, couldn’t take much advantage of the position and ended up finishing third. He gained 53 points and moved to the top spot in the 2025 NASCAR Truck points table with 2177 points.

Riggs, who stands second, is followed by Daniel Hemric, Ty Majeski, Grant Enfinger, Tyler Ankrum, Kaden Honeycutt, Rajah Caruth, Jake Garcia, and Chandler Smith to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Truck Series drivers' standings after UNOH 250 at Bristol

Below is the list of 38 drivers in the Truck Series standings after the second playoff race of the 2025 season:

Corey Heim - 2177 Layne Riggs - 2116 Daniel Hemric - 2095 Ty Majeski - 2090 Grant Enfinger - 2073 Tyler Ankrum - 2073 Kaden Honeycutt - 2062 Rajah Caruth - 2058 Jake Garcia - 2044 Chandler Smith - 2034 Ben Rhodes - 558 Giovanni Ruggiero - 538 Tanner Gray - 492 Connor Mosack - 443 Matt Crafton - 407 Stewart Friesen - 397 Andres Perez de Lara - 396 Matt Mills - 366 Jack Wood - 346 Dawson Sutton - 341 Spencer Boyd - 279 Toni Breidinger - 245 Bayley Currey - 233 Luke Fenhaus - 211 Frankie Muniz - 207 Nathan Byrd - 144 Brent Crews - 122 Timmy Hill - 118 Corey LaJoie - 117 Stefan Parsons - 93 Parker Kligerman - 93 Josh Reaume - 87 Luke Baldwin - 71 Cody Dennison - 65 Norm Benning - 49 Justin Carroll - 46 Lawless Alan - 40 Patrick Emerling - 40

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

