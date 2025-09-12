  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • NASCAR Truck Series Playoff Picture 2025: Updated driver points standings after UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Truck Series Playoff Picture 2025: Updated driver points standings after UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 12, 2025 14:50 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Weather Guard Truck Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs secured his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season after winning Thursday’s (September 11) UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Ad

Riggs took the lead on Lap 142 and held off former Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.

NASCAR Truck drivers receive points based on their finishes after every race, and these points are crucial to advance to the Championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway.

With the win, Riggs locked his Round of 8 spot and gained 51 points. He moved to second spot in the Truck Series playoff points table with 2116 points.

Ad
Trending

Ben Rhodes, who finished runner-up, gained 41 points and moved to 11th place in the NASCAR Truck Series points table with 558 points.

The defending series champion, Ty Majeski, finished fourth and gained 47 points. He stands fourth in the points table with 2090 points.

Corey Heim, who started on the front row, couldn’t take much advantage of the position and ended up finishing third. He gained 53 points and moved to the top spot in the 2025 NASCAR Truck points table with 2177 points.

Ad

Riggs, who stands second, is followed by Daniel Hemric, Ty Majeski, Grant Enfinger, Tyler Ankrum, Kaden Honeycutt, Rajah Caruth, Jake Garcia, and Chandler Smith to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Truck Series drivers' standings after UNOH 250 at Bristol

Below is the list of 38 drivers in the Truck Series standings after the second playoff race of the 2025 season:

  1. Corey Heim - 2177
  2. Layne Riggs - 2116
  3. Daniel Hemric - 2095
  4. Ty Majeski - 2090
  5. Grant Enfinger - 2073
  6. Tyler Ankrum - 2073
  7. Kaden Honeycutt - 2062
  8. Rajah Caruth - 2058
  9. Jake Garcia - 2044
  10. Chandler Smith - 2034
  11. Ben Rhodes - 558
  12. Giovanni Ruggiero - 538
  13. Tanner Gray - 492
  14. Connor Mosack - 443
  15. Matt Crafton - 407
  16. Stewart Friesen - 397
  17. Andres Perez de Lara - 396
  18. Matt Mills - 366
  19. Jack Wood - 346
  20. Dawson Sutton - 341
  21. Spencer Boyd - 279
  22. Toni Breidinger - 245
  23. Bayley Currey - 233
  24. Luke Fenhaus - 211
  25. Frankie Muniz - 207
  26. Nathan Byrd - 144
  27. Brent Crews - 122
  28. Timmy Hill - 118
  29. Corey LaJoie - 117
  30. Stefan Parsons - 93
  31. Parker Kligerman - 93
  32. Josh Reaume - 87
  33. Luke Baldwin - 71
  34. Cody Dennison - 65
  35. Norm Benning - 49
  36. Justin Carroll - 46
  37. Lawless Alan - 40
  38. Patrick Emerling - 40

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications