NASCAR Viva México 250 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in 2025?

After the FireKeepers Casino 400, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season next heads to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez for the inaugural Viva México 250.

The season’s 16th race is expected to be exciting. The Next Gen car will run for the first time at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the first race outside the US in 25 years. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (June 15) 100-lap race and a big cash prize at the 2.429-mile-long road course track.

The Viva México 250 winner will receive monetary rewards. In 2025, the Mexico City Cup race boasts a total prize pool of $12,561,250.

Live action of the 2025 Mexico City race will be broadcast on Prime Video and MRN radio on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the Viva México 250 2025?

All 37 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Mexico City, Mexico.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Mexico City, Mexico. He wrote:

“Purses for Mexico City weekend, includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to season-ending points fund, etc.; for Cup, incl all charter payouts. Cup: $12,561,250 Xfinity: $2,151,939”

Viva México 250 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the winner make at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez?

According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Viva México 250 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Viva México 250 winner at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will likely get 8 to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $12,561,250, which means a check of around $1,004,900 to $1,256,125.

Explore the 2025 Mexico City NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $12,561,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams according to their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice 1 and 2 on Friday (June 13), followed by qualifying on Saturday (June 14) before the main event on Sunday evening. Practice and qualifying actions can be watched on Prime Video.

List of 2025 NASCAR Cup Series race winners

Following is the list of the winners of this season so far:

William Byron Kyle Larson Denny Hamlin Christopher Bell Ryan Blaney Ross Chastain Joey Logano Austin Cindric Josh Berry

