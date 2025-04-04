NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

After US Marine Corps 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Darlington Raceway for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.
Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 is expected to be exciting, with NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers taking to the grid to vie for a win in the eighth race of the season on Saturday (April 5) at the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track on the 2025 schedule.
Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on April 5 at 3:30 pm ET.
There will be monetary incentives for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Darlington boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.
On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that is up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Darlington Spring race.
“Darlington purses this weekend includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, year-end points fund, etc.; for Cup, includes all payouts for charter teams for participating and historical performance: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939”
On Friday, the Xfinity Series action at Darlington Raceway begins with a practice and qualifying session at 10:05 am ET and 11 am ET, respectively, before concluding with a 200-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.
List of NASCAR’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington winners
NASCAR legend Mark Martin is the most successful driver at the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway with five wins.
- 1982: Geoffrey Bodine
- 1984: Ron Bouchard
- 1985: Jack Ingram
- 1986: Darrell Waltrip
- 1987: Dale Earnhardt
- 1988: Geoffrey Bodine
- 1989: Geoffrey Bodine
- 1990: Harry Gant
- 1991: Dale Jarrett
- 1992: Robert Pressley
- 1993: Robert Pressley
- 1994: Mark Martin
- 1995: Larry Pearson
- 1996: Mark Martin
- 1997: Randy LaJoie
- 1998: Bobby Labonte
- 1999: Matt Kenseth
- 2000: Mark Martin
- 2001: Jeff Green
- 2002: Jeff Burton*
- 2003: Todd Bodine
- 2004: Greg Biffle
- 2005: Matt Kenseth
- 2006: Denny Hamlin
- 2007: Denny Hamlin
- 2008: Tony Stewart
- 2009: Matt Kenseth
- 2010: Denny Hamlin
- 2011: Kyle Busch
- 2012: Joey Logano
- 2013: Kyle Busch
- 2014: Chase Elliott
- 2020: Chase Briscoe
- 2021: Justin Allgaier
- 2022: Justin Allgaier
- 2023: Kyle Larson
- 2024: Justin Allgaier
Fans can catch the 40 Xfinity entries in action at Darlington on Saturday, April 6, 2025.