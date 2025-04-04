NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

After US Marine Corps 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Darlington Raceway for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 is expected to be exciting, with NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers taking to the grid to vie for a win in the eighth race of the season on Saturday (April 5) at the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track on the 2025 schedule.

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on April 5 at 3:30 pm ET.

There will be monetary incentives for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Darlington boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.

On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that is up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Darlington Spring race.

“Darlington purses this weekend includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, year-end points fund, etc.; for Cup, includes all payouts for charter teams for participating and historical performance: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939”

On Friday, the Xfinity Series action at Darlington Raceway begins with a practice and qualifying session at 10:05 am ET and 11 am ET, respectively, before concluding with a 200-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington winners

NASCAR legend Mark Martin is the most successful driver at the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway with five wins.

1982: Geoffrey Bodine 1984: Ron Bouchard 1985: Jack Ingram 1986: Darrell Waltrip 1987: Dale Earnhardt 1988: Geoffrey Bodine 1989: Geoffrey Bodine 1990: Harry Gant 1991: Dale Jarrett 1992: Robert Pressley 1993: Robert Pressley 1994: Mark Martin 1995: Larry Pearson 1996: Mark Martin 1997: Randy LaJoie 1998: Bobby Labonte 1999: Matt Kenseth 2000: Mark Martin 2001: Jeff Green 2002: Jeff Burton* 2003: Todd Bodine 2004: Greg Biffle 2005: Matt Kenseth 2006: Denny Hamlin 2007: Denny Hamlin 2008: Tony Stewart 2009: Matt Kenseth 2010: Denny Hamlin 2011: Kyle Busch 2012: Joey Logano 2013: Kyle Busch 2014: Chase Elliott 2020: Chase Briscoe 2021: Justin Allgaier 2022: Justin Allgaier 2023: Kyle Larson 2024: Justin Allgaier

Fans can catch the 40 Xfinity entries in action at Darlington on Saturday, April 6, 2025.

