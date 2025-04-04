NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 04, 2025 16:46 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington (Source: Getty Images)

After US Marine Corps 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Darlington Raceway for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 is expected to be exciting, with NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers taking to the grid to vie for a win in the eighth race of the season on Saturday (April 5) at the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track on the 2025 schedule.

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on April 5 at 3:30 pm ET.

There will be monetary incentives for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Darlington boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.

On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that is up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Darlington Spring race.

“Darlington purses this weekend includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, year-end points fund, etc.; for Cup, includes all payouts for charter teams for participating and historical performance: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939”
On Friday, the Xfinity Series action at Darlington Raceway begins with a practice and qualifying session at 10:05 am ET and 11 am ET, respectively, before concluding with a 200-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington winners

NASCAR legend Mark Martin is the most successful driver at the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway with five wins.

  1. 1982: Geoffrey Bodine
  2. 1984: Ron Bouchard
  3. 1985: Jack Ingram
  4. 1986: Darrell Waltrip
  5. 1987: Dale Earnhardt
  6. 1988: Geoffrey Bodine
  7. 1989: Geoffrey Bodine
  8. 1990: Harry Gant
  9. 1991: Dale Jarrett
  10. 1992: Robert Pressley
  11. 1993: Robert Pressley
  12. 1994: Mark Martin
  13. 1995: Larry Pearson
  14. 1996: Mark Martin
  15. 1997: Randy LaJoie
  16. 1998: Bobby Labonte
  17. 1999: Matt Kenseth
  18. 2000: Mark Martin
  19. 2001: Jeff Green
  20. 2002: Jeff Burton*
  21. 2003: Todd Bodine
  22. 2004: Greg Biffle
  23. 2005: Matt Kenseth
  24. 2006: Denny Hamlin
  25. 2007: Denny Hamlin
  26. 2008: Tony Stewart
  27. 2009: Matt Kenseth
  28. 2010: Denny Hamlin
  29. 2011: Kyle Busch
  30. 2012: Joey Logano
  31. 2013: Kyle Busch
  32. 2014: Chase Elliott
  33. 2020: Chase Briscoe
  34. 2021: Justin Allgaier
  35. 2022: Justin Allgaier
  36. 2023: Kyle Larson
  37. 2024: Justin Allgaier

Fans can catch the 40 Xfinity entries in action at Darlington on Saturday, April 6, 2025.

Edited by Yash Soni
