NASCAR Xfinity Series Lineup at Las Vegas: Myatt Snider to start from pole

NASCAR Xfinity Series action shifts to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Alsco Uniforms 300 on 6th March. Myatt Snider, who claimed his first career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last week, will start from pole for the race.
Snider currently sits second in the standings with 118 points. Current Xfinity champion Austin Cindric leads the table at 147 points. Snider, driver of the No. 2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, will have Cindric alongside him on the front row.
Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones will make up the second row for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas.
There will be no practice or qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles will serve as the Grand Marshall for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race and will bring the field to life for the Alsco Uniforms 300.
How is the NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup determined?
Since there is no qualifying, the lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is determined by metrics based on individual performances and season-long results.
- 25% of driver's finish position from the last race
- 25% of car owner's finish position from the last race
- 35% points ranking for team owners
- 15% consideration given to fastest lap since last race
NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup at Las Vegas
1 Myatt Snider - No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric - No. 22 Team Penske Ford
3 Daniel Hemric - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4 Brandon Jones - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5 Jebb Burton - No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
6 Justin Hailey - No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
7 Brett Moffitt - No.02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Jeremy Clements - No 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
9 Josh Berry - No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
10 AJ Allmendinger - No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Ryan Sieg - No. 39 RSS Racing Ford
12 Riley Herbst - No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
13 Michael Annett - No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
14 Landon Cassill - No. 4 JD Motorsports Ford
15 Garrett Smithley - No. 17 SS Green Light Racing Ford
16 Dexter Bean - No. 19 DGM Racing Chevrolet
17 Alex Labbe - No. 36 DGM Racing Chevrolet
18 Timmy Hill - No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota
19 Kyle Weatherman - No. 47 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
20 Ty Dillon - No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Tommy Joe Martins - No. 44 Martins Motorsports Chevrolet
22 Harrison Burton - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23 Santino Ferrucci - No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
24 Josh Williams - No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet
25 Brandon Brown - No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet
26 Joe Graf Jr. - No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet
27 Jade Buford - No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
28 David Starr - No. 13 Motorsports Business Management Toyota
29 Chad Finchum - No. 61 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota
30 Jeffrey Earnhardt - No. 0 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Matt Mills - No. 5 B.J McLeod Motorsports Toyota
32 Jesse Little - No. 78 B.J McLeod Motorsports Toyota
33 Stefan Parsons - No. 99 B.J McLeod Motorsports Toyota
34 Noah Gragson - No, 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
35 Ryan Vargas - No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
36 Gray Gaulding - No. 52 Means Motorsports Chevrolet
37 Justin Allgaier - No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
38 Colby Howard - No. 15 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
39 Bayley Currey - No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
40 Tyler Reddick - No. 23 Our Motorsports Chevrolet
How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Las Vegas?
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 will be shown on FS1 at 4.30 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 6.
