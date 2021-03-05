NASCAR Xfinity Series Lineup at Las Vegas: Myatt Snider to start from pole

NASCAR Xfinity Series action shifts to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Alsco Uniforms 300 on 6th March. Myatt Snider, who claimed his first career win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last week, will start from pole for the race.

Snider currently sits second in the standings with 118 points. Current Xfinity champion Austin Cindric leads the table at 147 points. Snider, driver of the No. 2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, will have Cindric alongside him on the front row.

Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones will make up the second row for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas.

There will be no practice or qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles will serve as the Grand Marshall for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race and will bring the field to life for the Alsco Uniforms 300.

How is the NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup determined?

Since there is no qualifying, the lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is determined by metrics based on individual performances and season-long results.

25% of driver's finish position from the last race

25% of car owner's finish position from the last race

35% points ranking for team owners

15% consideration given to fastest lap since last race

NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup at Las Vegas

1 Myatt Snider - No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

2 Austin Cindric - No. 22 Team Penske Ford

3 Daniel Hemric - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4 Brandon Jones - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5 Jebb Burton - No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

6 Justin Hailey - No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

7 Brett Moffitt - No.02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet

8 Jeremy Clements - No 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

9 Josh Berry - No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

10 AJ Allmendinger - No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

11 Ryan Sieg - No. 39 RSS Racing Ford

12 Riley Herbst - No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

13 Michael Annett - No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

14 Landon Cassill - No. 4 JD Motorsports Ford

15 Garrett Smithley - No. 17 SS Green Light Racing Ford

16 Dexter Bean - No. 19 DGM Racing Chevrolet

17 Alex Labbe - No. 36 DGM Racing Chevrolet

18 Timmy Hill - No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota

19 Kyle Weatherman - No. 47 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet

20 Ty Dillon - No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21 Tommy Joe Martins - No. 44 Martins Motorsports Chevrolet

22 Harrison Burton - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

23 Santino Ferrucci - No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

24 Josh Williams - No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet

25 Brandon Brown - No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet

26 Joe Graf Jr. - No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet

27 Jade Buford - No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

28 David Starr - No. 13 Motorsports Business Management Toyota

29 Chad Finchum - No. 61 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota

30 Jeffrey Earnhardt - No. 0 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

31 Matt Mills - No. 5 B.J McLeod Motorsports Toyota

32 Jesse Little - No. 78 B.J McLeod Motorsports Toyota

33 Stefan Parsons - No. 99 B.J McLeod Motorsports Toyota

34 Noah Gragson - No, 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

35 Ryan Vargas - No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

36 Gray Gaulding - No. 52 Means Motorsports Chevrolet

37 Justin Allgaier - No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

38 Colby Howard - No. 15 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

39 Bayley Currey - No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet

40 Tyler Reddick - No. 23 Our Motorsports Chevrolet

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Las Vegas?

NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 will be shown on FS1 at 4.30 p.m. EST on Saturday, March 6.

Pit stall selection for NASCAR Xfinity Series

Xfinity pit stall selections for Saturday at Vegas: @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/Scuwm0sLB3 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 3, 2021

