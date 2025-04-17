NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying at Rockingham: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season shifts from the short track of Bristol Motor Speedway to the intermediate track of Rockingham Speedway for the 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250 this weekend.

The season’s 10th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track is making its return to the sport after 11 years. Fresh off the race at Bristol, it will be interesting to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges at Rockingham.

Forty Xfinity Series drivers are set to start the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 on Saturday, April 19, to compete over 250 laps and 254.25 miles.

A lot of Xfinity action is coming this weekend, leading to Saturday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 250. The weekend will kick off with practice on Friday, April 18, followed by qualifying to determine the starting lineup for the season’s 10th race.

Where to watch the 2025 NASCAR North Carolina Education Lottery 250 qualifying at Rockingham Speedway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250 qualifying at Rockingham Speedway:

Friday, April 18, 2025

3:05 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

Saturday, April 19, 2025

11:30 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for the Rockingham race weekend’s qualifying are

USA

Qualifying for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 will be live on the CW app in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 4:30 pm ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 11:30 am ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 9 pm IST on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Bristol can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 1:30 am ACT on Sunday.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Rockingham race?

After finishing P3 last week at Bristol, Justin Allgaier maintained the top spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 395 points. Sam Mayer stands second with 312 points. Mayer finished 11th last week.

Jesse Love (286), Austin Hill (280), and Connor Zilisch (260) complete the top five in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points table.

