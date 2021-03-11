NASCAR Xfinity race lineup at Phoenix: Daniel Hemric to start from pole

NASCAR Xfinity Series action shifts to the Phoenix International Raceway (PIR) on Saturday, Mar. 13 for the Call 811 Before You Dig 200 Presented by Arizona 811.

Daniel Hemric, sitting second in the drivers standings with 170 points, will start from pole for the race. Current NASCAR Xfinity champion Austin Cindric leads overall, with 191 points. Hemric, driver of the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, will have Brandon Jones alongside him on the front row.

Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger will make up the second row for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix.

Despite a tough P2 result Saturday, @DanielHemric has finished in the top 10 in all four #XfinitySeries races in 2021. pic.twitter.com/w9o2zrQl3z — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) March 7, 2021

There will be no practice or qualifying for the fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series race because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Also Read: AJ Allmendinger talks process, being in the moment after NASCAR Xfinity win at Las Vegas

How is the NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup for Phoenix determined?

In the absence of qualifying, the lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is determined by metrics based on individual performances and season-long results.

25% of driver's finish position from the last race

25% of car owner's finish position from the last race

35% points ranking for team owners

15% consideration given to fastest lap since last race

Advertisement

Watch: NASCAR tire carrier avoids injury during pit-stop scare in Xfinity race at Homestead

NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup at Phoenix

The lineup for the 200-lap NASCAR Dig 200 at PIR on Mar. 13:

1 Daniel Hemric - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2 Brandon Jones - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3 Austin Cindric - No. 22 Team Penske Ford

4 AJ Allmendinger - No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

5 Justin Haley - No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

6 Jeb Burton - No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

7 Harrison Burton - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8 Michael Annett - No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

9 Josh Berry - No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

10 Noah Gragson - No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

11 Brandon Brown - No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet

12 Justin Allgaier - No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

13 Jeremy Clements - No 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

14 Santino Ferrucci - No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

15 Tommy Joe Martins - No. 44 Martins Motorsports Chevrolet

16 Joe Graf Jr. - No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet

17 Josh Williams - No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet

18 Landon Cassill - No. 4 JD Motorsports Ford

19 Myatt Snider - No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

20 Brett Moffitt - No.02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet

21 Jeffrey Earnhardt - No. 0 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

22 Dexter Bean - No. 90 DGM Racing Chevrolet

23 Jesse Little - No. 78 B.J McLeod Motorsports Toyota

24 Colby Howard - No. 15 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

25 Ryan Vargas - No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

26 Kyle Weatherman - No. 47 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet

27 Ty Gibbs - No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

28 Blaine Perkins - No. 23 Our Motorsports Chevrolet

29 Bayley Currey - No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet

Advertisement

30 Riley Herbst - No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

31 Ryan Sieg - No. 39 RSS Racing Ford

32 Jade Buford - No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

33 JJ Yeley - No. 17 SS Green Light Racing Ford

34 Gray Gaulding - No. 52 Means Motorsports Chevrolet

35 Stefan Parsons - No. 99 B.J McLeod Motorsports Toyota

36 Alex Labbe - No. 36 DGM Racing Chevrolet

37 David Starr - No. 61 MBM Motorsports Toyota

38 Matt Mills - No. 5 B.J McLeod Motorsports Toyota

39 Timmy Hill - No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota

40 Chad Finchum - No. 13 Motorsports Business Management Toyota

Also Read: NASCAR Cup race starting lineup for Phoenix

How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Phoenix?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Dig 200, will be telecast on FS1 at 5.30 p.m. EST on Saturday, Mar. 13.

Also Read: Chase Elliott spins, makes amazing save in NASCAR race at Las Vegas

Pit stall selection for NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix

Advertisement

Xfinity pit road chart for Sunday: pic.twitter.com/oBsgzrsizV — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 10, 2021

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off for this weekend.

Also Read: Kyle Larson adds to comeback story with a win in Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas