NASCAR Xfinity race lineup at Phoenix: Daniel Hemric to start from pole

NASCAR Xfinity Series action shifts to the Phoenix International Raceway (PIR) on Saturday, Mar. 13 for the Call 811 Before You Dig 200 Presented by Arizona 811.
Daniel Hemric, sitting second in the drivers standings with 170 points, will start from pole for the race. Current NASCAR Xfinity champion Austin Cindric leads overall, with 191 points. Hemric, driver of the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, will have Brandon Jones alongside him on the front row.
Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger will make up the second row for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix.
There will be no practice or qualifying for the fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series race because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
How is the NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup for Phoenix determined?
In the absence of qualifying, the lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is determined by metrics based on individual performances and season-long results.
- 25% of driver's finish position from the last race
- 25% of car owner's finish position from the last race
- 35% points ranking for team owners
- 15% consideration given to fastest lap since last race
NASCAR Xfinity Series lineup at Phoenix
The lineup for the 200-lap NASCAR Dig 200 at PIR on Mar. 13:
1 Daniel Hemric - No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2 Brandon Jones - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3 Austin Cindric - No. 22 Team Penske Ford
4 AJ Allmendinger - No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
5 Justin Haley - No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
6 Jeb Burton - No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
7 Harrison Burton - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8 Michael Annett - No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Josh Berry - No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson - No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
11 Brandon Brown - No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet
12 Justin Allgaier - No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
13 Jeremy Clements - No 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
14 Santino Ferrucci - No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
15 Tommy Joe Martins - No. 44 Martins Motorsports Chevrolet
16 Joe Graf Jr. - No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet
17 Josh Williams - No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet
18 Landon Cassill - No. 4 JD Motorsports Ford
19 Myatt Snider - No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
20 Brett Moffitt - No.02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet
21 Jeffrey Earnhardt - No. 0 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
22 Dexter Bean - No. 90 DGM Racing Chevrolet
23 Jesse Little - No. 78 B.J McLeod Motorsports Toyota
24 Colby Howard - No. 15 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
25 Ryan Vargas - No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet
26 Kyle Weatherman - No. 47 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
27 Ty Gibbs - No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
28 Blaine Perkins - No. 23 Our Motorsports Chevrolet
29 Bayley Currey - No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
30 Riley Herbst - No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
31 Ryan Sieg - No. 39 RSS Racing Ford
32 Jade Buford - No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
33 JJ Yeley - No. 17 SS Green Light Racing Ford
34 Gray Gaulding - No. 52 Means Motorsports Chevrolet
35 Stefan Parsons - No. 99 B.J McLeod Motorsports Toyota
36 Alex Labbe - No. 36 DGM Racing Chevrolet
37 David Starr - No. 61 MBM Motorsports Toyota
38 Matt Mills - No. 5 B.J McLeod Motorsports Toyota
39 Timmy Hill - No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota
40 Chad Finchum - No. 13 Motorsports Business Management Toyota
How to watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Phoenix?
The NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Dig 200, will be telecast on FS1 at 5.30 p.m. EST on Saturday, Mar. 13.
Pit stall selection for NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off for this weekend.
