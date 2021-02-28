Watch: NASCAR tire carrier avoids injury during pit-stop scare in Xfinity race at Homestead

NASCAR tire carrier Josh Shipplett evaded a potential pit-stop injury scare after being hit by Daniel Hemric's No. 18 Toyota during the Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway Saturday.
Shipplett, working as a pit crew member with Hemric's team, had tires in both his hands when he was slightly clipped by the No. 18 car while pitting. He lost control and fell on the ground with tires bouncing around the pit area. Shipplett, however, was quick to recover from the fall and walked away.
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch, who was doing TV commentary during the race, felt that Daniel Hemric could have done better job with pitting.
It is worth noting that Josh Shipplett also serves as tire carrier for Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 11 team with driver Denny Hamlin in the NASCAR Cup Series, which races at Homestead Sunday. Shipplett also works in the same capacity for Halmar Friesen Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season.
Latest update on NASCAR tire carrier Josh Shipplett
After the incident, Shipplett complained of pain in his rib area. He was taken to the infield care center for further examination, per an update from Fox's Jamie Little.
Shipplett did not take any further part in the race and was replaced by a crew member from Harrison Burton's pit crew team. He has been cleared for the Cup Series race. Bob Pockrass tweeted about the same.
After the race, Hemric owned the mistake and offered his apologies for the incident.