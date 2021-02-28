Watch: NASCAR tire carrier avoids injury during pit-stop scare in Xfinity race at Homestead

NASCAR tire carrier Josh Shipplett evaded a potential pit-stop injury scare after being hit by Daniel Hemric's No. 18 Toyota during the Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway Saturday.

Shipplett, working as a pit crew member with Hemric's team, had tires in both his hands when he was slightly clipped by the No. 18 car while pitting. He lost control and fell on the ground with tires bouncing around the pit area. Shipplett, however, was quick to recover from the fall and walked away.

A REALLY close call for Daniel Hemric's pit crew. pic.twitter.com/2AA1qKKP5y — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 27, 2021

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch, who was doing TV commentary during the race, felt that Daniel Hemric could have done better job with pitting.

It is worth noting that Josh Shipplett also serves as tire carrier for Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 11 team with driver Denny Hamlin in the NASCAR Cup Series, which races at Homestead Sunday. Shipplett also works in the same capacity for Halmar Friesen Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season.

Latest update on NASCAR tire carrier Josh Shipplett

After the incident, Shipplett complained of pain in his rib area. He was taken to the infield care center for further examination, per an update from Fox's Jamie Little.

An update from @JamieLittleTV on Daniel Hemric tire carrier Josh Shipplett.



He was taken to the care center after this incident on pit road. pic.twitter.com/TYfIwLlcbC — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 27, 2021

Shipplett did not take any further part in the race and was replaced by a crew member from Harrison Burton's pit crew team. He has been cleared for the Cup Series race. Bob Pockrass tweeted about the same.

Hamlin tire carrier Josh Shipplett will pit the car today. He was evaluated after being hit on pit road yesterday and cleared to participate today at Homestead. @NASCARONFOX — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 28, 2021

After the race, Hemric owned the mistake and offered his apologies for the incident.