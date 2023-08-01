$1,000,000 worth Hailie Deegan shows off her $400 Air Force 1 x Tiffany and Co. 1837 gifted by boyfriend Chase Cabre

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver and a popular face amongst fans of the sport, Hailie Deegan is never out of the limelight. Representing a younger, newer generation of race fans that includes the fairer sex as well as people from different backgrounds, Deegan is a marketing dream for NASCAR.

Every once in a while, such drivers pop up in the highest echelon of stock car racing. Such drivers are always pitched as part of a campaign for the sport, rather than themselves as an individual. However, that is not to say they don't achieve good results on the track.

Hailie Deegan is one such driver, who pilots the #13 Ford F150 for ThorSport Racing in the third-tier nationwide series. Known for her charming girl-next-door personality as well as the female attention she brings to the sport, Deegan always finds herself in focus.

Recently, the California native posted a story of a gift by her boyfriend Chase Cabre, something that was bound to be noticed by fans.

Hailie Deegan's Instagram Story showcasing the Nike Air Force 1 sneakers gifted to her by her boyfriend Chase Cabre.

Hailie Deegan shared with her fans the picture of a pair of limited edition Nike Air Force 1 sneakers made in collaboration with high-end jewelry manufacturer and retailer Tiffany and Co. The black and teal-colored sneakers are worth around $400 and have been gifted to the driver by her boyfriend Chase Cabre.

"He knows I won't wear a @tiffanyandco necklace, but I will wear some sneakers. Thank you @chase_cabre"

The rare collectible limited edition sneakers cost around $400 and will be right at home with Deegan, whose net worth amounts to $1 million.

Who is Hailie Deegan's boyfriend Chase Cabre?

The ThorSport Racing is in a relationship with Tampa, Florida native and fellow stock car racing driver Chase Cabre.

He has been seen in the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series from 2017 to 2020. Competing in the same series at the time, Deegan and Cabre hit their relationship off during that time period.

Chase Cabre also has a similarity to Deegan's father as he started his career in motocross, before moving on to micro sprint cars. Keeping in line with the family's active lifestyle, the 26-year-old also played soccer during his formative years, alongside racing as a profession.

Watch Hailie Deegan takes on the TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park on August 12, 2023. The race goes live on USA and MRN at 9:00 pm ET.