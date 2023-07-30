NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver's standings after the Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway

Niece Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar became the first three-time winner of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season after winning the Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, July 29.

In a thrilling race on Saturday, Hocevar took the lead from Ty Majeski with four laps remaining in the race and held off the rest of the field to cross the start/finish line in P1.

With the season's third victory, Hocevar was awarded 46 points and moved from seventh to third place in the points table with 2021 points.

After finishing P6 at Richmond Raceway, Corey Heim gained 47 points and maintained the top position on the points table. He has a 8-point lead over defending NASCAR Truck Series champion Zane Smith with 2030 points, two wins, and seven top-five finishes.

Majeski, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished P2. He gained 55 points and now stands in sixth place on the points table with 2014 points from seven top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Worldwide Express 250

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 16th Truck Series race of the 2023 season:

Corey Heim - 2030 Zane Smith - 2022 Carson Hocevar - 2021 Christian Eckes - 2019 Grant Enfinger - 2017 Ty Majeski - 2014 Ben Rhodes - 2013 Nick Sanchez # - 2005 Matt DiBenedetto - 2002 Matt Crafton - 2002 Stewart Friesen - 410 Tanner Gray - 383 Chase Purdy - 373 Tyler Ankrum - 362 Jake Garcia # - 357 Taylor Gray # - 296 Daniel Dye # - 283 Rajah Caruth # - 280 Hailie Deegan - 277 Colby Howard - 253 Dean Thompson - 231 Bret Holmes # - 216 Timmy Hill - 198 Lawless Alan - 195 Kris Wright - 150 Kaden Honeycutt - 149 Bayley Currey - 140 Spencer Boyd - 140 Jack Wood - 99 Josh Reaume - 97 Ryan Vargas - 94 Matt Mills - 92 William Sawalich - 74 Conner Jones - 57 Toni Breidinger - 55 Tyler Hill - 44 Mason Maggio - 41 Cory Roper - 30 Jesse Love - 28 David Gilliland - 28 Johnny Sauter - 28 Jake Drew - 27 Justin Carroll - 23 Chris Hacker - 22 Jason White - 22 Norm Benning - 22 Jonathan Shafer - 21 Akinori Ogata - 20 Stephen Mallozzi - 20 Conor Daly - 19

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on August 11, 2023.