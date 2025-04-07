$150M-worth Logan Paul drops 1-word reaction as Kyle Larson promotes Prime energy drink’s ‘limited edition bottle #5’ 

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson, one of Prime's athletes, featured the 'limited edition bottle #5' in his latest social media update. Prime co-founder Logan Paul acknowledged the promotion as Larson took a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for a spin.

Ad

Larson, 32, has an endorsement deal with Prime, an energy drinks company Logan Paul, worth $150 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), co-owns with fellow internet personality KSI. While the Californian usually sports a HendrickCars.com livery on his #5 Hendrick Motorsports car, he previously raced with Prime on his helmet.

In an Instagram post, Larson showed off his 'limited edition bottle #5' while performing donuts in a road-going Camaro.

"The Larson limited edition bottle #5 🏁," Larson wrote in the caption.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Paul dropped a one-word reaction to the post, saying:

"BEAST!!"

Logan Paul commented on Kyle Larson's latest Prime post - Source: @loganpaul via @kylelarsonracin on Instagram

Based on Prime's latest update on X (formerly Twitter), the 'limited edition bottle #5' is arriving at select U.S. retailers. The drink is said to be caffeine-free, with 10% coconut water and B vitamins.

Ad

The Prime promotion follows the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, where Larson arguably had his worst race of the season. On lap four, the Chevrolet pilot left the racetrack after crashing on his own. He had the car fixed and returned to action on lap 165.

Unfortunately, Larson made contact with Bubba Wallace on lap 290, pushing the #5 Chevy into the wall down the backstretch and out of the race. He settled with a DNF following a back-to-back top-five finish, including his maiden win of the 2025 season earned at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Ad

#5 crew chief shares Kyle Larson's reaction to wreck at Darlington

After bringing the caution out in a lapped car at Darlington Raceway, Cliff Daniels, #5 crew chief, revealed Kyle Larson's reaction to the lap 290 incident. Daniels told NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck that Larson felt bad about causing the last caution on Sunday.

Gluck shared Cliff Daniels' conversation with the media at Darlington on X (previously Twitter).

Ad

"We didn’t catch Kyle Larson before he left, but Cliff Daniels said Kyle told him he felt bad about being part of the last caution. They were trying to stay out of the way of the leaders and stay low, and Larson checked up early to make sure he didn’t get into (Tyler) Reddick, but Bubba (Wallace) didn’t know Larson was going to slow down that much."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Larson, who ran a Terry Labonte tribute throwback paint scheme at the South Carolina-based track, returned to the race to minimize potential points loss. However, the DNF only gave him one point to drop from second to sixth in the standings.

Kyle Larson driving the #5 Chevrolet Camaro at Darlington Raceway - Source: Imagn

The Hendrick Motorsports driver will try to bounce back next week at Bristol Motor Speedway. He is the defending track winner after dominating the Bristol night race in the Round of 16 last year, leading 462 of 500 laps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More