NASCAR 2022: Total prize money for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

After 25 action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series heads to Daytona Beach for the final race of the regular season before the playoffs.

Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 is expected to be exciting as the Next Gen car will run for the second time at Daytona International Speedway after hosting the first race of the season. All the drivers who will take the grid for Saturday’s Cup race will be racing to win the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 can be enjoyed live on NBC, NBC Sports app, Peacock and MRN. It will be live on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 7:00 pm ET.

Drivers will be competing for monetary incentives as well. This year, the Cup Series race in Daytona Beach boasts a prize pool of $8,312,719, while the Xfinity Series will reward drivers with $1,756,567.

On Twitter, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the prize money that is up for grabs at Daytona Beach across the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. He wrote:

“Purses for Daytona weekend (includes all positions and payouts per race for charter teams, season-ending points fund contributions, contingency awards, etc): Cup: $8,312,719 Xfinity: $1,756,567”

No practice races for this week’s Cup race. However, the qualifying race will start as usual one day before the main race. The qualifying race will start at 5:05 pm ET on Friday and will be broadcast live on USA Network and MRN.

Which NASCAR driver is the favorite to win at Daytona International Speedway?

Heading to Daytona International Speedway, the current points table leader and winner of the 2022 NASCAR regular season championship, Chase Elliott occupies the top position on the board as the favorite. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has odds of +1000 to win Sunday's race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Three drivers tied for the second-highest betting odds at +1200, including Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, and Bubba Wallace Jr., to win the race. Drivers like Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, and William Byron have the third-highest betting odds at +1300 to win on Saturday.

With one race left in the regular season and two positions left to grab after Kurt Busch decided to withdraw from the playoffs, it will be interesting to see which driver will secure his spot in the playoffs.

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series at the Daytona International Speedway on August 27, 2022.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi