Create
Notifications

NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Tyler Reddick leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Tyler Reddick leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 01, 2022 10:03 PM IST

Twenty-two races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick became the sixth multi-race winner of the season after earning his second win of the season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (IMS).

In an action-packed Verizon 2022, the 26-year-old survived multiple nervy restarts and overtime on the closing lap and drove his #8 Chevrolet away from the rest of the field to cross the checkered flag in P1.

That finish was WILD! https://t.co/hGT0qSvxz7

With last Sunday’s victory, Reddick gained 40 points and currently stands in 11th place in the Cup Series standings. He currently has a total of 549 points, with two wins and seven top-five finishes.

AJ Allmendinger, the defending champion of the event, fought hard to re-lift his trophy despite issues with his cooling suit and finished P7. However, he didn’t receive the points as he is only a part-time driver in the Cup Series.

You couldn't buy this feeling with lotto money. https://t.co/wAQnOR4LS3

Kyle Larson, the Cup Series defending champion, had a disappointing outing as he wrecked early in the race. He gained just six points on Sunday and currently sits fifth in the points table with 667 points.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Verizon 200 at the Brickyard?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 22 races:

Also Read Story Continues below
  1. Chase Elliott - 821
  2. Ryan Blaney - 696
  3. Ross Chastain - 692
  4. Martin Truex Jr - 671
  5. Kyle Larson - 667
  6. Christopher Bell - 640
  7. Joey Logano - 637
  8. Kyle Busch - 633
  9. William Byron - 586
  10. Kevin Harvick - 575
  11. Tyler Reddick - 549
  12. Alex Bowman - 541
  13. Daniel Suárez - 535
  14. Austin Cindric - 530
  15. Chase Briscoe - 515
  16. Aric Almirola - 515
  17. Erik Jones - 496
  18. Kurt Busch - 485
  19. Denny Hamlin - 471
  20. Bubba Wallace - 458
  21. Austin Dillon - 455
  22. Justin Haley - 425
  23. Chris Buescher - 415
  24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 391
  25. Cole Custer - 384
  26. Michael McDowell - 376
  27. Harrison Burton - 369
  28. Todd Gilliland - 346
  29. Brad Keselowski - 336
  30. Ty Dillon - 303
  31. Corey Lajoie - 266
  32. Cody Ware - 180
  33. David Ragan - 61
  34. Joey Hand - 52
  35. Greg Biffle - 24
  36. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  37. Boris Said - 11
  38. Kyle Tilley - 7
  39. Daniil Kvyat - 1

Catch the drivers and teams again at the Michigan International Speedway on August 7, 2022.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...