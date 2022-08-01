NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Twenty-two races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick became the sixth multi-race winner of the season after earning his second win of the season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (IMS).
In an action-packed Verizon 2022, the 26-year-old survived multiple nervy restarts and overtime on the closing lap and drove his #8 Chevrolet away from the rest of the field to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With last Sunday’s victory, Reddick gained 40 points and currently stands in 11th place in the Cup Series standings. He currently has a total of 549 points, with two wins and seven top-five finishes.
AJ Allmendinger, the defending champion of the event, fought hard to re-lift his trophy despite issues with his cooling suit and finished P7. However, he didn’t receive the points as he is only a part-time driver in the Cup Series.
Kyle Larson, the Cup Series defending champion, had a disappointing outing as he wrecked early in the race. He gained just six points on Sunday and currently sits fifth in the points table with 667 points.
Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Verizon 200 at the Brickyard?
Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 22 races:
- Chase Elliott - 821
- Ryan Blaney - 696
- Ross Chastain - 692
- Martin Truex Jr - 671
- Kyle Larson - 667
- Christopher Bell - 640
- Joey Logano - 637
- Kyle Busch - 633
- William Byron - 586
- Kevin Harvick - 575
- Tyler Reddick - 549
- Alex Bowman - 541
- Daniel Suárez - 535
- Austin Cindric - 530
- Chase Briscoe - 515
- Aric Almirola - 515
- Erik Jones - 496
- Kurt Busch - 485
- Denny Hamlin - 471
- Bubba Wallace - 458
- Austin Dillon - 455
- Justin Haley - 425
- Chris Buescher - 415
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 391
- Cole Custer - 384
- Michael McDowell - 376
- Harrison Burton - 369
- Todd Gilliland - 346
- Brad Keselowski - 336
- Ty Dillon - 303
- Corey Lajoie - 266
- Cody Ware - 180
- David Ragan - 61
- Joey Hand - 52
- Greg Biffle - 24
- Jacques Villeneuve - 15
- Boris Said - 11
- Kyle Tilley - 7
- Daniil Kvyat - 1
Catch the drivers and teams again at the Michigan International Speedway on August 7, 2022.