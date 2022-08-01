NASCAR 2022: What does the points table look like after Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Twenty-two races have already taken place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Richard Childress Racing driver Tyler Reddick became the sixth multi-race winner of the season after earning his second win of the season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (IMS).

In an action-packed Verizon 2022, the 26-year-old survived multiple nervy restarts and overtime on the closing lap and drove his #8 Chevrolet away from the rest of the field to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With last Sunday’s victory, Reddick gained 40 points and currently stands in 11th place in the Cup Series standings. He currently has a total of 549 points, with two wins and seven top-five finishes.

AJ Allmendinger, the defending champion of the event, fought hard to re-lift his trophy despite issues with his cooling suit and finished P7. However, he didn’t receive the points as he is only a part-time driver in the Cup Series.

Kyle Larson, the Cup Series defending champion, had a disappointing outing as he wrecked early in the race. He gained just six points on Sunday and currently sits fifth in the points table with 667 points.

Where do NASCAR drivers stand in the points table after Verizon 200 at the Brickyard?

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the first 22 races:

Chase Elliott - 821 Ryan Blaney - 696 Ross Chastain - 692 Martin Truex Jr - 671 Kyle Larson - 667 Christopher Bell - 640 Joey Logano - 637 Kyle Busch - 633 William Byron - 586 Kevin Harvick - 575 Tyler Reddick - 549 Alex Bowman - 541 Daniel Suárez - 535 Austin Cindric - 530 Chase Briscoe - 515 Aric Almirola - 515 Erik Jones - 496 Kurt Busch - 485 Denny Hamlin - 471 Bubba Wallace - 458 Austin Dillon - 455 Justin Haley - 425 Chris Buescher - 415 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 391 Cole Custer - 384 Michael McDowell - 376 Harrison Burton - 369 Todd Gilliland - 346 Brad Keselowski - 336 Ty Dillon - 303 Corey Lajoie - 266 Cody Ware - 180 David Ragan - 61 Joey Hand - 52 Greg Biffle - 24 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Boris Said - 11 Kyle Tilley - 7 Daniil Kvyat - 1

Catch the drivers and teams again at the Michigan International Speedway on August 7, 2022.

