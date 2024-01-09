2024 Chili Bowl: Final results for Race of Champions at SageNet Center

The 2024 Chili Bowl O'Reilly Auto Parts Invitational Race of Champions is finally done and dusted. The event was held during Monday’s Cummins qualifying Night and brought Chili Bowl at the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with 20 entries.

Logan Seavey, the defending champion of Chili Bowl picked up right where he left off last year by winning his first ever O'Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions.

Seavey set a fast time in qualifying for the 25-lap race. He started fourth after the inversion draw was a four. Driving the #39 car, he used a slider to gain momentum on NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe on Lap 12 to take over the lead and stayed front to the finish line without any challenge.

The 26-year-old driver crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 2.448 seconds ahead of Tyler Courtney.

Meanwhile, Tyler Courtney finished runner-up, followed by Cannon McIntosh, Kater Sarff, and Chase Briscoe (the lone Cup winner entered in the event) completed the top five.

Tanner Thorson, Hank Davis, Spencer Bayston, Corey Day, and Zach Daum completed the top 10.

Jesse Love, the ARCA champion who has joined Richard Childress Racing for the 2024 Xfinity Series season, finished 12th.

2024 Chili Bowl OReilly Auto Parts Race of Champions race results

Here are the final results for the 2024 OReilly Auto Parts Race of Champions at SageNet Center:

39 - Logan Seavey 57 - Tyler Courtney 71P - Cannon McIntosh 5CB -Karter Sarff 5 - Chase Briscoe 88 - Tanner Thorson 29S - Hank Davis 1S - Spencer Bayston 41 - Corey Day 47X - Zach Daum 58 - David Gravel 84 - Jesse Love 67K - Brent Crews 19R - Ricky Thornton Jr. 91K - Kaylee Bryson 1 - Sammy Swindell 71 - Jade Avedisian 19 - Tim McCreadie 2J - Justin Grant 3W - Brandon Waelti

The 38th edition of Chili Bowl Nationals started on Monday (Jan. 8) and will conclude on Saturday (Jan. 13) inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla.