2024 Chili Bowl: List of NASCAR drivers racing at the 2024 Nationals at Tulsa Expo Center

The Tulsa Expo Center thrums with the familiar roar of engines, but this is not your typical NASCAR weekend.

Over 350 fierce competitors will lock horns in a thrilling battle on the dusty track, their movements swift and determined amidst the swirling vortex of sand, all vying for the coveted Golden Driller trophy and eternal Chili Bowl glory.

Leading the charge is Chase Briscoe, the Stewart-Haas Racing ace with eight Chili Bowl attempts under his belt. But the A-Main remains an elusive beast, with a 2017 flip serving as a cruel reminder. Undeterred, Briscoe returns with a fire in his eyes and his own No. 5 dirt condensed race , ready to finally tame the Tulsa beast and claim his Golden Driller destiny.

But Briscoe is only the tip of the iceberg. The NASCAR ranks have sent a diverse squadron of warriors to challenge the dirt track masters. From Xfinity Series veterans like AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley to Truck Series gunslingers Zane Smith and Matt Crafton, the competition promises a kaleidoscope of racing styles.

And let's not forget the rising stars like Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim from the ARCA Menards Series. These young guns bring audacious talent and hunger for glory, ready to shake up the established order.

But the Chili Bowl wouldn't be the same without its dirt track royalty. Legends like Christopher Bell, Rico Abreu, and Kyle Larson return, their eyes glinting with the desire to add another championship to their trophy cases. Logan Seavey, the defending champion, stands guard over his crown, ready to repel any challenger.

Hare are some of the NASCAR drivers racing in the Chili Bowl 2024

Returning Veterans:

Chase Briscoe: Stewart-Haas Racing driver, aiming for his second A-Main appearance.

J.J. Yeley: Chili Bowl legend with 28 entries, chasing that elusive Golden Driller.

Josh Bilicki: Back for his second year after catching the dirt track bug.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Hopefuls:

Tanner Berryhill: Bringing Xfinity experience to his Chili Bowl debut.

Jesse Love: Reigning ARCA champion testing his skills against top competition.