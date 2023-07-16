"3 wins is probably a little bit ahead of where I thought we would be" - Kyle Busch striving to be better in his first season with RCR

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) driver Kyle Busch's 2023 season has seen the veteran go from one of the most disliked personalities on the field to one of the most loved. Despite a change that has seen the Nevada native transform his image amongst fans, one thing remains constant for Busch.

Regarded as one of the best when he was behind the wheel of Coach Gibbs' machinery, the 38-year-old is still going strong after switching camps this year. Unsure of his future just a year ago, Kyle Busch has proven his talent behind the wheel of a stock car as he sits atop three wins in 2023. With plenty of races and the playoffs yet to play out, Busch seems to have been confident of his abilities all along.

Speaking on his year so far with Richard Childress, Busch candidly talked about his season in an interview with Bob Pockrass for FOX Sports. He said:

"It's gone about what I thought. I guess the 3 wins is probably a little bit ahead of where I thought we would be."

However, Kyle Busch does not look at his first year playing teammates with Austin Dillon as perfect, as he further added:

"But some of the consistency that I've not brought to the team of speeding on pit road, or just issues on the racetrack, incidents on the racetrack, mistakes (I've made) have been a lot. And that's kind of set us behind."

Focussing on tying up loose ends on pit road and during race execution, Kyle Busch is looking forward to improving as he touched upon the speed of his car. The #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 has more often than not been a fast car this year.

With multiple drives through the field after setbacks on pit road or incidents on the track, Busch believes more is yet to come.

Kyle Busch looks back at his victory in Fontana as a highlight of his year so far

Taking a bow in front of the crowd at Auto Club Speedway for the fifth time in his career, Kyle Busch looked back at his first win at RCR as his highlight of the year so far. After switching from long-time team Joe Gibbs Racing and battling an uncertain future in the sport, Busch was elated to realize his potential at RCR.

He elaborated on his win in an interview with Bob Pockrass for FOX Sports:

"I would say the highlight of the year was probably Fontana, just how early that happened and how out-of-the-box strong we were. We ran really good at the Clash. We ran really good at Daytona. We went to Fontana, we won."

Watch Kyle Busch try his luck this weekend as he tries to recover from a crash in qualifying ahead of the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.