$40,000,000-worth Michael Andretti indicates interest in partnering with existing NASCAR teams despite recent F1 rejection

Michael Andretti's foray into the F1 world might have met with a dead end, but the former NTT IndyCar Series driver's interest in NASCAR does not seem affected by it.

The racing driver-turned-team owner has been on the front foot to reach the world of F1 until recently, backed by his net worth of approximately $40 million, as reported by celebritynetworth.com

However, the premier open-wheeled racing series in the world rejected Andretti's application to enter as an eleventh team on the grid, citing reasons revolving around the team's potential competitiveness and the brand value-addition to the sport.

Despite facing criticism from the F1 world over what was touted as one of America's premier entries into F1 with General Motors as a part of Andretti Global, Andretti seems unfazed in his expansion plans.

Andretti hopes to focus his resources on partnering with an existing team in NASCAR, which admittedly has been second on the list of priorities for the organization.

According to AP News' Jenna Fryer, Andretti has said that he is open to partnering with an existing team, most likely Spire Motorsports, if things go to plan. Andretti Global could be seen in stock car racing with the likes of Coach Gibbs, Roger Penske, and Rick Hendrick, with Spire Motorsports seeming like the best landing spot for the organization.

That is largely owing to the teams being sponsored by Gainbridge, a company owned by Andretti Global's co-owner Dan Towriss.

It remains to be seen how soon the sport will be able to boast the Andretti name back in the garage as a competitor.

NASCAR previews running 2025 Busch Light Clash at Dodgers Stadium - Reports

According to recent reports, NASCAR has been looking at taking the 2025 rendition of the Busch Light Clash to the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Managing to change up the venue from the LA Memorial Coliseum while still being able to service the greater Los Angeles area with the sport, NASCAR has the issue of fitting a track inside the baseball stadium if the governing body is remotely serious about going about the idea.

The sport has hinted at its intentions of staying in the Southern California region with the Busch Light Clash, as reported by Sports Business Journal. It remains to be seen whether talks of running a race at a baseball stadium go through for 2025.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series season heads to Phoenix Raceway for the 2024 Shriners Children's 500.