5 NASCAR Truck Series drivers who lost big in the 2025 North Wilkesboro race

Several top contenders saw their fortunes unravel during the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro on Saturday, May 17. From late-race chaos to officiating confusion and untimely contact, a few drivers were left ruing what could have been pivotal performances in their seasons.

Ad

Held over 250 laps on the 0.625 mile North Wilkesboro short track, the Window World 250 saw Chandler Smith take the win away from pole-sitter Corey Heim after last-lap drama. Heim's spin on the final lap of overtime caused a multi-car wreck, while other front-runners either faded or fell victim to the carnage.

Ad

Trending

Some drivers, including the series leader, suffered particularly heavy setbacks. Here's a look at five NASCAR Truck Series drivers who lost big in the 2025 North Wilkesboro race:

#5 Rajah Caruth - Spire Motorsports No. 71

Backed by Rick Hendrick and carrying high expectations, Rajah Caruth looked poised to finally secure a much-needed top-five finish at North Wilkesboro. The No. 71 Chevrolet truck qualified 18th but showed solid pace through Stage 2, climbing into the top 10, and maintaining a front-five spot late in the final segment.

Ad

Rajah Caruth pits during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200. Source: Getty

However, his run was undone during the chaotic overtime finish. As the field charged into Turn 2, Caruth got pinned behind Corey Heim on the outside, losing critical track position. From a potential breakout result, he tumbled to 15th at the checkered flag. The Spire Motorsports driver remains 13th in the standings with 246 points but has just two top-five finishes this season.

Ad

#4 Frankie Muniz - Reaume Brothers Racing No. 33

Frankie Muniz's transition into full-time NASCAR competition continues to be a tough learning curve. The former Malcolm in the Middle actor endured another rough outing, this time marred by confusion and miscommunication with race control. NASCAR issued a restart violation to the No. 33 truck, alleging that Muniz had jumped the start and moved out of line before crossing the start-finish line on lap 56.

Ad

Frankie Muniz (33) during qualifying for the Fresh from Florida 250. Source: Imagn

But the call sparked immediate confusion within the Reaume Brothers Racing pit, with crew members uncertain whether they had been black-flagged. By the time the penalty situation was clarified, Muniz had already fallen several laps behind. He eventually finished 29th, seven laps down.

Ad

#3 Ben Rhodes - ThorSport Racing No. 99

Two-time NASCAR Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes is still searching for his first win of the 2025 season, and North Wilkesboro provided another setback. After starting 11th and running inside the top 10 through the second stage, Rhodes appeared in line for a respectable finish.

Ben Rhodes before the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series' Window World 250. Source: Getty

That hope was dashed on lap 246 when contact with Brent Crews on Turn 2 forced Rhodes to drop through the field. It was his fourth finish outside the top 20 this year, ending the night in 23rd and slipping to 11th in the points standings with 261.

Ad

#2 Brent Crews - TRICON Garage No. 1

Starting the race from the 10th place, Brent Crews impressed in his part-time debut, running inside the top five for much of the final stage. The 17-year-old driver of the #1 JBL Toyota showed composure well beyond his experience level, holding his ground against veterans and executing solid restarts.

Expand Tweet

Ad

But with five laps to go, contact from Ben Rhodes turned the No. 1 truck around on Turn 2, triggering the final caution that led to overtime. While Crews avoided heavy damage, the spin relegated him to 22nd.

#1 Corey Heim - TRICON Garage No. 11 finishes 17th in NASCAR Truck Series race

Corey Heim's night was a classic case of domination without reward. The TRICON Garage driver started from the pole, led a race-high 162 laps, and appeared to be in complete control heading into overtime. But as Heim took the outside lane on the final restart, Layne Riggs made a move into second and pushed him high coming out of Turn 2.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The contact sent Heim spinning from the lead and out of contention as Smith took the lead on the final lap. Heim eventually crossed the line 17th and warned Layne Riggs of consequences in a post-race altercation. With nothing to show after a dominating day, Heim remains on top of the standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.