$500M UFC CEO Dana White eyes to go a step beyond the ‘NASCAR electric’ deal amid his “business of racing” quest

UFC CEO Dana White has unveiled his interest in going beyond his all-electric deal with NASCAR. The co-owner of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, the company that owns the electric rallycross racing series, outlined his desire to promote NASCAR in its entirety.

The UFC boss, who has a net worth of $500 million (via Celebrity Net Worth) is a marketing guru and can take a drowning sport to new heights. Decades ago in 2001, when White worked as a manager for UFC's then-parent company, Semaphore Entertainment Group, the sport was on the verge of bankruptcy and the owners were looking to sell its rights.

Dana White smelled an opportunity and turned to his childhood friend. The latter and his brother acquired UFC for $2 million. The Connecticut native was appointed as the president and he grew the sport's revenue to a staggering $600 million in 2015.

Recently, the 54-year-old revealed about working on a deal with NASCAR to create an electric racing series which shows his interest in eco-friendly motorsports. Moreover, he co-owns Thrill One Sports & Entertainment which possesses the all-electric racing series- Nitro Circus and Nitrocross.

Earlier, Dana White's Nitrocross used to run on combustion engines but switched towards sustainability and electric cars entered the picture in 2022.

Moving forward, White proposed a barter system that could help both parties. The CEO could take care of the promotion aspect of the sport while learning the "business of racing" from NASCAR. White said (via Sports Business Journal):

"As we get together, I think there’s a lot of value we can add with them in making NASCAR younger and helping them with social media and a lot of things we could work well together on, and they’ll teach us a lot about the business of racing," White said.

Dana White's Thrill One Sports & Entertainment is set to disclose its partnership with NASCAR at the Chicago Street Race

When Dana unraveled his plan during the "Flagrant Podcast" about flying to NASCAR to do a deal, the buzz about the high-octane sport having an all-electric branch under its shed did rounds in the community. However, the UFC CEO already met with the top management during the 2023 championship weekend at the Phoenix Raceway.

Though the meeting's criteria weren't disclosed, the current talks by the UFC boss point towards a months-long brewing arrangement that is finally coming to fruition. Per White's revelation, after celebrating the Fourth of July at his house in Maine, he will fly for the deal with NASCAR.

The Chicago Street Race is slated to kick off during the Fourth of July weekend, on Sunday, July 7. Dana White will be seen in Illinois, working on creating an electric series for a sport heavily reliant on exhaustible and scarce resources.