On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, NASCAR released the weekly penalty report and penalized the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver, Jeb Burton. Following the penalty, the $55 million former NASCAR driver (via Celebrity Net Worth), Jeff Burton's nephew Jeb Burton, expressed his true feelings on X.

The US Marine Corps 250 was held on March 29, 2025, and ended chaotically with 14 cautions over 104 laps. While many drivers, including JR Motorsports' Sammy Smith, were slammed with a fine and point deduction for their on-track actions, Burton was fined $5,000 over behavioral issues at the infield care center.

Reflecting upon the penalty, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeb Bruton gave his take on the same:

"I accept NASCAR's penalty for my conduct after the race in Martinsville. I was frustrated the entire night with the quality of racing and an incident on the final lap pushed me over the edge. I apologize for going to the care center to air my grievance with another driver. I greatly appreciate the men and women that look after us each week. I'll always stick up for myself and my #27 team guys. On to Darlington!"

Burton was not happy with the racing style of the other drivers and entered the Care Center area after the race to confront the drivers. He expressed his frustration over the aggressive driving, and during an interview with Toby Christie, the #27 Chevy driver sent out a clear warning to Daniel Dye:

“If he wants to race like that, I'll put him over the grandstands the next time we're here.” (0:39 onwards)

NASCAR's managing director of racing communications, Mike Forde, explained why Jeb Burton was penalized. He claimed that the care center is an on-track hospital and any driver who enters should maintain a sense of decorum. The governing body also slammed multiple drivers with a penalty along with Burton, following the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Jeb Burton will pay homage to his father's first season in the Cup Series during the throwback weekend

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeb Burton is set to drive his #27 Chevy with a special paint scheme to celebrate the throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway. He has decided to honor his father, Ward Burton, by going for his 1994 NCS season's livery.

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Ward Burton competed in NASCAR's top-tier series for over a decade. He competed in 375 races in his 13-year career and secured five wins, 82 top-tens, and seven pole positions. His best finish came in the 1999 season, where he finished in ninth place on the driver's points table.

NASCAR analyst Bob Prockrass shared the new look of Burton's car for the race scheduled next week. He shared a picture and wrote:

"Jeb Burton throwing back to his dad (Ward Burton) for Darlington."

The car features a blue and orange paint scheme. The blue color covers the upper part of the car while the orange covers the bottom part of the #27 Chevy. The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway is scheduled for April 5, 2025. The 147-lap event will begin at 3:30 PM ET, and you can catch it on CW, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch 90.

