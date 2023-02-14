7x champion Jimmie Johnson reveals why he chose the number 84 for his NASCAR return

Jimmie Johnson will drive the #84 car for Legacy Motor Club this year. He explained why he chose this particular number. Johnson will be competing in his 2023 Daytona 500 next weekend.

So why 84? The seven-time Cup Series champion is set to race more than a few times this season.

There is a reason for everything. Jimmie Johnson announced last month a new name and number for the organization formerly known as Petty GMS Motorsports. Many speculated that the No. 49 or No. 44 car would have made more sense, but Johnson settled on the No. 84 car.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Jimmie Johnson on why he chose the number 84 for his return to racing with Legacy Motor Club: Jimmie Johnson on why he chose the number 84 for his return to racing with Legacy Motor Club: https://t.co/HJ3Hwncb55

The seven-time champion spoke to FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass about the process of choosing the number 84 car, revealing another number everyone thought.

"Go back to my childhood racing days. The No. 4 and the No. 8 have always been significant numbers for me. Looking at the list at what was available, 84 is on there and they are two numbers I can't live without. So 84 it is. ... It was more of a secondary, kind of nod. I have 83 wins and looking for 84 wins and the 84 car added another layer to why we did it."

The Legacy Motor Club already raced the #42 and #43 cars, so the #44 car would make sense. But after Greg Biffle drove with #44 last season, the NY Racing team decided to move on to the #44 car and got the rights.

Car #84, therefore, meant the most to everyone involved. Johnson will continue the racing tradition associated with his childhood, having also raced in his NTT IndyCar Series with Chip Ganassi Racing.

The Legacy Motor club would trade his No. 84 car for his No. 44 car at any time should numbers become available. But it looks like the choice for the 2023 season was right.

Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR in 2023

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson announced in 2022 that he would return to NASCAR in 2023. His comeback would be as a part-time owner and part-time driver for Petty GMS Motorsports, now known as Legacy Motor Club.

Johnson spent 20 years with Hendrick Motorsports before retiring from the Cup Series after the 2020 season. During that 20-year tenure, he recorded his 83 wins and his 374 top-10 finishes from 686 starts. He won his top NASCAR titles in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, and 2016.

Jimmie Johnson spent the final two years of the IndyCar Series with Chip Ganassi Racing. He announced his retirement from full-time racing his schedule in September after finishing 21st overall in his 2022 season.

The 2023 Daytona 500 will take place on February 19.

