"A 47-year-old taking a cheap shot": Nick Sanchez's mother gives her side of the story after NASCAR driver's confrontation with Matt Crafton

NASCAR Truck Series drivers Nick Sanchez and Matt Crafton have been in the headlines following the weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. The feud between the Truck Series' veteran driver and the rookie raged over the weekend.

An on-track incident involving the two left Crafton out of the race while Sanchez went to score a seventh-place finish. However, the 47-year-old wanted to settle scores off the track so he punched the 22-year-old in the face.

A video uploaded by Frontstretch showed Nick Sanchez left bloodied after the altercation. Speaking to the media after the feud, the #2 Rev Racing driver claimed that he received a sucker punch when he was on his way to his hauler.

However, Crafton denied the allegations, putting a detailed explanation on social media, with a few buying his statement. Following the debate around the truth about the sucker punch, Sanchez's mother Shanie Rosen Sanchez has spoken on the happenings. She backed her son, claiming that her son was blindsided.

"After the race, Nick and his PR-right hand lady, Christy, were walking next to each other back to his hauler. Rene [Nick's father] and I were about 10 steps behind them," she wrote on Facebook.

"Then, in a flash, another driver literally came out of nowhere (we think he was hiding behind some tires) - then tapped Nick on his shoulder from behind, when Nick turned his face to see who it was he then sucker punched Nick. Didn’t say a word, no confrontation, just flat out blindsided him."

The statement continued:

"This was all because of an on-track incident which happens all the time, that’s racing. After watching the video, most people are stating it wasn’t Nick’s fault. Regardless of who’s fault, to not even come up to Nick and talk about it and have a discussion is so classless and cowardly. Especially coming from a 47 year old veteran driver who should be a role model. Yes - a 47-year-old taking a cheap shot at Nick."

She also added in her statement that as a parent, she was shaken up and extremely sad to see her son get assaulted right in front of her.

Nick Sanchez and Matt Crafton fined by NASCAR for post-race altercation

Both the NASCAR Truck Series drivers Nick Sanchez and Matt Crafton were fined for being involved in the post-race altercation at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, September 30.

NASCAR announced on Tuesday, October 3, that the three-time Truck Series champion Crafton received a $25,000 fine for punching Sanchez, while the rookie received a $5,000 fine.

Sanchez's father Rene has been suspended by NASCAR for the remaining two races for getting involved in the fight. Sanchez continues his playoff run at Homestead-Miami Speedway on 21 October.