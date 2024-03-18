During a post-race interview, NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson shared his regrets after finishing 34th in the Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday.

In a video posted by Frontstrech on YouTube, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver acknowledged the challenges encountered on the track. He said:

"We're all in the same boat, just didn't do a good enough job compared to the others, and there's nothing to complain about, just didn't put together a good race." (3:00min)

Noah Gragson admitted that tire wear was a big factor in his results, saying:

"Obviously the tires worn out and got down to the cords, but we need to be better at managing that, not blow through the tread on the tire."

It was a difficult day for Gragson on the track, but he was still proud of his team's performance.

"Tough day but still proud of our group and everyone's in the same boat so they all did a lot better," said Gragson.

Highlighting the competitive nature of racing, Noah Gragson said:

"To me, there's a green flag and a checkered flag, and you have to do a better job than the rest of the guys, so... It's what we had, I'm sure some people are complaining, but there's nothing for me to complain about other than I need to do a better job."

Noah Gragson shares his confidence in the team for the 2024 season

Before last weekend's Food City 500 race, Noah Gragson and his No.10 Ford crew were the most consistent team for Stewart-Haas Racing in the first four Cup Series races.

Even though the 25-year-old driver is 32nd in the overall Cup Series standings, it needs to be pointed out that it includes a 35-point penalty by NASCAR for the unapproved roof air deflectors that were found on his car at the Atlanta race and a disappointing Bristol race.

Gragson expressed confidence in his team and said (via motorsport.com):

"I have a lot of faith in Drew and the rest of these guys. They have been really good for me in building my confidence. It is always a lot of fun when your stuff has speed, and you can show up and commit your hands and drive into the corner hard. It is a lot of confidence coming to the race track compared to what I had last year at this time."