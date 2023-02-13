"A few goals to check off" - Brad Keselowski reveals his 2023 goals ahead of second season with RFK Racing

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski is set to kick off his second season at the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing with the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Ahead of the biggest race of the year, Keselowski revealed his three goals for the 2023 NASCAR season by sharing a post on social media. The #6 Ford driver had a below-par 2022 season as he went winless for the first time since his rookie season in 2010.

He set up his first goal to win at least two Cup races this season. He will try to get back to his consistency while reaching the playoffs.

1. Win 2+ races

2. 1 or less pit road penalties

I've got a few goals to check off in 2023. It starts today #6NeverQuits

The second goal is to avoid pit road penalties. This is significant considering that multiple speeding penalties have disrupted races at tracks like Talladega and Texas.

Wondering, what the race winning move will be? 6 days to #Daytona500 and I already can’t sleep…Wondering, what the race winning move will be? 6 days to #Daytona500 and I already can’t sleep… Wondering, what the race winning move will be?

Keselowski's third and final goal for the 2023 season is to win more than two Busch Light Pole Awards. He won the lone pole during the 2022 NASCAR season at Texas Motor Speedway, which marked his first since the 2019 season.

The veteran driver will now look to add more poles and wins this year, starting with the Daytona 500.

“We started the last year so far” - Brad Keselowski on previous year’s mistakes

Last season was not good for Brad Keselowski and his #6 RFK Racing Ford team. There was a decent run early in the season, but the L2-Level penalty at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March put him bottom of the points table.

The three-month offseason break provided an opportunity for Keselowski to examine last season’s mistakes and come back strongly next season with a solid performance.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Busch Light Clash, Keselowski said:

“Your responsibility as a driver, in a lot of ways, is to kind of find the last five to 10 percent of a car and optimize the performance around that. What’s really tough is when you start at 60 percent even if you get five or 10 percent, you’re still at 70 percent.”

He continued:

“We started the last year so far behind that I didn’t feel like I could even really help. So getting halfway through the year it started to get to where I think my feedback and input was valuable.”

Catch Brad Keselowski and the #6 RFK Racing Ford team in action at the Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

