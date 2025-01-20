“A mountain for me to mentally get over” Kyle Larson looks back on his maiden Chili Bowl win that catapulted him into a ‘mature racer’

Three-time Chili Bowl Nationals winner Kyle Larson reflected on his first Chili Bowl Nationals win, calling it a pivotal moment in his career that helped to shape him into a mature driver. After clinching his third Golden Driller trophy last Saturday, he told FloRacing how his 2020 Chili Bowl win transformed his mindset as a racer.

On Saturday night (January 18) at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, the Elk Grove, California native continued his legacy as one of the best and most versatile racers in the motorsport. Larson led all 40 laps from the pole to win his third “Super Bowl of midget racing.”

Speaking to FloRacing, Kyle Larson described the immense mental pressure he faced before breaking through the maiden Chili Bowl win. That initial Chili Bowl win gave Larson the confidence to continue pushing his boundaries, not just in dirt racing but also in NASCAR.

Looking back on his maiden Chili Bowl victory, Larson said:

“I think just honestly just like winning that first one, like it was such a mountain for me to like mentally get over. I would put so much pressure on myself and like, just have bad thoughts creeping in my head all the time that like, as soon as I won that like I don't have any of those anymore”

“I think that was my first big race I won. I hadn't won a Knox Nationals yet, I hadn't won a Kings Royal yet, I hadn't really won a big NASCAR race yet, obviously a championship. So yeah, I really think that first win kind of helped me become a better, you know, more mature racer and a stronger minded racer, which helps. [1:50]

Kyle Larson is now tied with his NASCAR Cup Series competitor Christopher Bell in Chili Bowl titles. Larson previously won it in 2020 and 2021.

Kyle Larson reacts after bringing home his third Chili Bowl Nationals victory

Hendrick Motorsports driver kicks off the opening night of the 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals preliminary feature with a win over Shane Golobic. That win directly locked his spot for the A-Main 40-lap event.

Even though he had led all 40 laps in the main event, it was not an easy night for him because he was involved in two incidents, but through it all, he never lost the race lead and ultimately became the three-time Chili Bowl winner.

Celebrating the victory in the “biggest midget race of the year,” he shared a post on X with the caption:

“3x golden drillers!!”

As less than two weeks are left to kick off the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a preseason exhibition event, Kyle Larson will look to start from where he left the last season.

